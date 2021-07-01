The best builds for Bennett in Genshin Impact

Looking for the right Genshin Impact Bennett build? This humble Pyro swordsman may not look like much, but he's one of the best Genshin Impact characters. In a game where support is as vital as DPS, Bennett offers a powerful mix of attack boost, healing, and Pyro infusion.

He ain't no slouch with a sword, either. His Elemental Skill, Passion Overload, deals decent Pyro damage and with the right kit he can happily fill out a sub-DPS role. In this Genshin Impact Bennett build guide I've got everything you need to know about character Ascension, Constellations, Talent levelling, and even a couple of weapon and artifact combos to help you make Bennett really shine.

Banner

Genshin Impact Bennett banner: How to get the happy-go-lucky adventurer

For any of you hoping to snag the Pyro swordsman, you're in luck. The new Leaves in the Wind banner for Kaedehara Kazuha features boosted drop rates for Razor, Sucrose, Rosaria, and, you guessed it, Bennett.

This rate increase is temporary, however, and only lasts until the end of the banner on July 21. After that you'll have to wish on a regular banner and keep your fingers crossed until he's featured again.

Overview

Genshin Impact Bennett: An overview

Bennett is an orphan who was adopted by an elderly adventurer and raised in the Adventurer's Guild in Mondstadt. When he was old enough he formed "Benny's Adventure Team" and set out to explore Teyvat himself. But Bennett is cursed with extreme bad luck, and so his party eventually abandoned him due to constant misfortune.

More fool them: Bennett is one of the best support characters in Genshin Impact. This is due to his Elemental Burst, Fantastic Voyage, which provides decent healing and a hefty attack boost as long as characters remain in the AoE.

Normal Attack: Strike of Fortune Normal Bennett performs up to five rapid sword strikes. Charged Bennett uses stamina to perform two rapid sword strikes. Plunging Bennett plunges to strike the ground below, damaging opponents in the way and dealing AoE damage on impact.

Elemental Skill Passion Overload Bennett performs a single, swift strike that deals Pyro damage (Press). Bennett charges up, resulting in different effects when unleashed based on charge level. Level one strikes twice, dealing Pyro damage and launching opponents. Level two unleashes three consecutive attacks that deal significant Pyro damage, but the last attack causes an explosion that launches Bennett and the enemy. This explosion causes no harm to Bennett (Hold).

Elemental Burst Fantastic Voyage Inspiration Field: Bennett performs a jumping attack that deals Pyro damage and creates an Inspiration Field. If the health of a character is below 70% the field continuously heals them. The amount healed scales from Bennett's max HP. If a character's HP is 70% or higher they receive an attack boost bonus on Bennett's base attack. The field also imbues characters with Pyro.

Passives Rekindle Decreases Passion Overload's cooldown by 20% Fearnaught Within the area created by Fantastic Voyage, Passion Overload takes on the following effects: Cooldown is reduced by 50%, Bennett will not be launched by the effects of Passion Overload's charge level two.

Constellations Grand Expectation Fantastic Voyage's attack increase no longer has a 70% HP restriction, and gains an additional 20% of Bennett's base attack. Impasse Conqueror When Bennett's HP falls below 70%, his energy recharge is increased by 30%. Unstoppable Fervor When Bennett's HP falls below 70%, his energy recharge is increased by 30%. Unexpected Odyssey Using a normal attack when executing the second attack of Passion Overload's charge level one allows an additional attack to be performed. This additional attack does 135% of the second attack's damage. True Explorer Increases the level of Fantastic Voyage by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Fire Ventures with Me Sword, claymore, or polearm-wielding characters inside Fantastic Voyage's radius gain a 15% Pyro damage bonus and their weapons are infused with Pyro.

Builds

(Image credit: miHoYo)

The best Genshin Impact Bennett build

The best Bennett builds centre around his powerful burst, Fantastic Voyage. Either increase energy recharge so it can be used more, or add other buffs to stack on top of its already hefty damage bonus. Bennett is also a character that benefits from Pyro damage-related bonuses, considering the decent Pyro attack on his Elemental Skill, and Fantastic Voyage's ability to imbue Pyro, and increase damage.

Support

Weapon: Skyward Blade

Not only does Skyward Blade buff energy recharge by 12%, meaning you can use Fantastic Voyage more, but you gain Skypiercing Might every time you use the Elemental Burst, granting 10% increased movement and attack speed, and a 20% attack-based damage bonus for 12 seconds.

When stacked on top of Fantastic Voyage's attack boost this is quite significant, especially as Skyward Blade also has a decent base attack stat that further increases the buff provided by the Elemental Burst.

If you don't have Skyward Blade, the Favonius Sword is a decent replacement since it has a 60% chance of providing Elemental Particles on critical hits that recharge your Elemental Burst quicker.

Artifact: Noblesse Oblige

Noblesse Oblige increases Elemental Burst damage by 20%, but also grants your party a further 20% attack boost for 12 seconds when you use Fantastic Voyage.

If you don't have the Noblesse Oblige, an alternative, less rare, set is The Exile. Similar to the Favonius Sword, this set provides a base 20% increase in Energy Recharge and grants energy regeneration when you activate an Elemental Burst, meaning Fantastic Voyage can be used more often.

DPS

Weapon: Lion's Roar

If you want to push Bennett more towards a sub-DPS role, Lion's Roar is a good option: it increases damage dealt to enemies afflicted with Pyro by 20%. This works well in tandem with Bennett's burst and Elemental Skill, since they both inflict Pyro damage.

You can further boost this damage output by adding another Pyro character to your party for that Elemental Resonance attack boost of 25%, but also by getting Bennett to Constellation six for that Pyro attack infusion and additional 15% damage boost when using Fantastic Voyage.

Artifact: Crimson Witch of Flames

Crimson Witch of Flames is a great set for boosting Bennett's DPS since it increases Pyro damage by 15% and Pyro Elemental Reactions. Overload and Burning gain a damage increase of 40%, while Vaporise and Melt are boosted by 15%, meaning whatever elemental statuses your other characters apply, Bennett is well-placed to take full advantage. Using an Elemental Skill like Passion Overload with this set also grants a further 7% Pyro damage for ten seconds.

Ascension materials

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Bennett character Ascension materials

As with most Pyro characters, Bennett needs both Agnidus Agate and Everflame Seeds that can be sourced from the Pyro Regisvine boss. You can gather Windwheel Asters around the Statues of the Seven at Dawn Winery and Windrise, and Insignias are gained by defeating Treasure Hoarders: level 40+ for Silver, level 60+ for Gold.

Level 20

1 Agnidus Agate Sliver

3 Windwheel Aster

3 Treasure Hoarder Insignia

20,000 Mora

Level 40

3 Agnidus Agate Fragment

2 Everflame Seed

10 Windwheel Aster

15 Treasure Hoarder Insignia

40,000 Mora

Level 50

6 Agnidus Agate Fragment

4 Everflame Seed

20 Windwheel Aster

12 Silver Raven Insignia

60,000 Mora

Level 60

3 Agnidus Agate Chunk

8 Everflame Seed

30 Windwheel Aster

18 Silver Raven Insignia

80,000 Mora

Level 70

6 Agnidus Agate Chunk

12 Everflame Seed

45 Windwheel Aster

12 Golden Raven Insignia

100,000 Mora

Level 80

6 Agnidus Agate Gemstone

20 Everflame Seed

60 Windwheel Aster

24 Golden Raven Insignia

120,000 Mora

Talent materials

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Bennett Talent level-up materials

Again, levelling Bennett's talents costs Insignias and Resistance materials you can gather from the Domain of Mastery: Frozen Abyss on Tuesdays and Fridays, and Biting Frost on Sundays. Dvalin's Plume is a potential reward for the Confront Stormterror opportunity in the Trounce Domain, whereas Crowns of Insight are available through limited-time seasonal events, and by upgrading the Frostbearing Tree in Dragonspine to level 11.

Level 2

3 Teachings of Resistance

6 Treasure Hoarder Insignia

12,500 Mora

Level 3

2 Guide to Resistance

3 Silver Raven Insignia

17,500 Mora

Level 4

4 Guide to Resistance

4 Silver Raven Insignia

25,000 Mora

Level 5

6 Guide to Resistance

6 Silver Raven Insignia

30,000 Mora

Level 6

9 Guide to Resistance

9 Silver Raven Insignia

37,500 Mora

Level 7

4 Philosophies of Resistance

4 Golden Raven Insignia

1 Dvalin's Plume

120,000 Mora

Level 8

6 Philosophies of Resistance

6 Golden Raven Insignia

1 Dvalin's Plume

260,000 Mora

Level 9

12 Philosophies of Resistance

9 Golden Raven Insignia

2 Dvalin's Plume

450,000 Mora

Level 10