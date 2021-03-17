The best builds for Rosaria in Genshin Impact

Looking for the best Rosaria build in Genshin Impact? Rosaria is finally on her way, as the headline character for the Genshin Impact 1.4 update. While she is part of the Church of Favonius, she chooses to follow her own path.

If you're looking to add Rosaria to your team however, it seems that you'll need to be patient until April for the release of her banner. As a versatile and strong Cryo fighter, she's certainly worth the wait. But if you want to prepare ahead of time and learn more about this four-star character, here's everything you need to know about Genshin Impact Rosaria, including her best build.

How to unlock

Genshin Impact Rosaria banner: How to get the 1.4 character

Rosaria is the only brand new character in the 1.4 update. She’s a four-star character available in the Rosaria banner, Farewell of Snezhnaya, and you’ll probably find getting her relatively easy. The four-star pity system where you earn a four-star character or weapon for every nine pulls where you don’t get one applies, and Rosaria reportedly has a boosted drop rate anyway.

Where Hu Tao’s banner featured other characters, the 1.4 update adds two separate event wishes—one for Venti and another for Tartaglia (Childe). Venti’s event is live now, starting on March 17 with the 1.4 update, and the Rosaria banner should go live towards the end of the update, probably sometime in April.

Overview

Genshin Impact Rosaria: An overview

Rosaria is a nun in the Church of Favonius, though the casual observer could be forgiven for not realizing that. Rosaria skips church duties whenever possible and prefers spending time at the tavern or fighting monsters with her Cryo Vision.

Rosaria’s base attack of 20 gives her a slight advantage over her fellow four-star polearm wielders and Cryo fighters. Her base 60 defense is also higher than most, so while she can’t rival the likes of Xiao and Hu Tao, Rosaria is still a powerful warrior.

Normal attack: Spear of the Church

Normal attack: Rosaria performs up to five spear strikes in a row.

Rosaria performs up to five spear strikes in a row. Charged attack: Rosaria lunges forward and damages enemies in her path. This attack consumes stamina.

Rosaria lunges forward and damages enemies in her path. This attack consumes stamina. Plunging attack: Rosaria drives her spear into the ground from midair in an AoE attack

Elemental Skill: Ravaging Confession

Rosaria slips behind her foe to deal a slashing Cryo attack. This skill won’t work on larger opponents, including bosses.

Elemental Burst: Rites of Termination

Rosaria attacks nearby foes with a broad polearm slash that deals Cryo damage, then summons a massive ice lance and drives it into the ground. The ice lance emits a Cryo burst every few seconds that damages enemies.

Passives

Night Walk: Party movement speed increases by 10% between 6 p.m. (18:00) and 6 a.m. This won’t stack with similar effects and doesn’t work in Domains or the Spiral Abyss.

Party movement speed increases by 10% between 6 p.m. (18:00) and 6 a.m. This won’t stack with similar effects and doesn’t work in Domains or the Spiral Abyss. Regina Probationum: Using Ravaging Confession increases Rosaria’s CRIT rate by 12% for five seconds.

Using Ravaging Confession increases Rosaria’s CRIT rate by 12% for five seconds. Shadow Samaritan: Using Rites of Termination increases nearby party members’ CRIT rate by 15% of Rosaria’s current CRIT rate. Shadow Samaritan does not increase Rosaria’s CRIT rate, and the buff cannot exceed 15%.

Constellations

Unholy Revelation: Rosaria’s critical hits increase her attack speed by 10% for four seconds and her normal attack damage by 10% for four seconds.

Rosaria’s critical hits increase her attack speed by 10% for four seconds and her normal attack damage by 10% for four seconds. Land Without Promise: The Rites of Termination ice lance remains active for four seconds longer

The Rites of Termination ice lance remains active for four seconds longer The Wages of Sin: Raises Ravaging Confession’s level by three. Ravaging Confession’s max level is 15.

Raises Ravaging Confession’s level by three. Ravaging Confession’s max level is 15. Painful Grace: Ravaging Confession critical hits restore five Energy to Rosaria. This effect triggers only once every time Rosaria uses Ravaging Confession.

Ravaging Confession critical hits restore five Energy to Rosaria. This effect triggers only once every time Rosaria uses Ravaging Confession. Last Rites: Raises Rites of Termination’s level by three. Rites of Termination’s max level is 15.

Raises Rites of Termination’s level by three. Rites of Termination’s max level is 15. Divine Retribution: Rites of Termination decreases enemy physical resistance by 20% for ten seconds.

Ascension materials

Character Ascension materials

Expect plenty of fights with Cryo Regisvine for Rosaria’s character ascension materials. It’s the only way of getting the Jade items and Hoarfrost Cores. Recruit, Sergeant, and Lieutenant Insignias come from Fatui enemies. Valberries only grow on Stormbearer Point and Stormbearer Mountain.

Level 20

1 Shivada Jade Sliver

3 Valberry

3 Recruit’s Insignia

20,000 Mora

Level 40

3 Shivada Jade Fragment

2 Hoarfrost Core

10 Valberry

15 Recruit’s Insignia

40,000 Mora

Level 50

6 Shivada Jade Fragment

4 Hoarfrost Core

20 Valberry

12 Seargent’s Insignia

60,000 Mora

Level 60

3 Shivada Jade Chunk

8 Hoarfrost Core

30 Valberry

18 Seargent’s Insignia

80,000 Mora

Level 70

6 Shivada Jade Chunk

12 Hoarfrost Core

45 Valberry

12 Lieutenant’s Insignia

100,000 Mora

Level 80

6 Shivada Jade Gemstone

20 Hoarfrost Core

60 Valberry

24 Lieutenant’s Insignia

120,000 Mora

Talent Ascension materials

Talent Ascension materials

Rosaria’s talent ascension materials use the Ballad item series. You’ll find these in the Forsaken Rift Domain, and you can use extra low-level Teachings of Ballad to craft higher-level Ballad items. Shadow of the Warrior is only obtainable in Tartaglia’s level two challenges.

Level 2

3 Teachings of Ballad

6 Recruit’s Insignia

12,500 Mora

Level 3

2 Guide to Ballad

3 Sergeant’s Insignia

17,500 Mora

Level 4

4 Guide to Ballad

4 Sergeant’s Insignia

25,000 Mora

Level 5

6 Guide to Ballad

6 Sergeant’s Insignia

30,000 Mora

Level 6

9 Guide to Ballad

9 Sergeant’s Insignia

35,000 Mora

Level 7

4 Philosophies of Ballad

4 Lieutenant’s Insignia

1 Shadow of the Warrior

120,000 Mora

Level 8

6 Philosophies of Ballad

6 Lieutenant’s Insignia

1 Shadow of the Warrior

260,000 Mora

Level 9

12 Philosophies of Ballad

9 Lieutenant’s Insignia

2 Shadow of the Warrior

450,000 Mora

Level 10

16 Philosophies of Ballad

12 Lieutenant’s Insignia

2 Shadow of the Warrior

1 Crown of Insight

700,000 Mora

Best build

The best Genshin Impact Rosaria build

Rosaria is a DPS fighter whose standout features include a flexible crit rate, strong attack potential, and an elemental skill that augments both. Your Rosaria build should focus on enhancing either of those first two aspects.

Build 1

Weapon: Skyward Spine

Skyward Spine recharges energy at a faster rate, up to 20% by level 40, which means Rosaria can use Ravaging Confession and boost her crit rate more with Regina Probationum more often. Skyward Spine’s secondary effect increases the wielder’s CRIT rate by a further 8-16% in addition to creating an AoE effect when the wielder uses a charged attack.

The Favonius Lance is a good alternative if you have that. It’s slightly weaker and has no crit boost, but it does recharge Energy even faster.

Artifacts: Berserker

This is a flexible build with a few possible Artifact combinations. If you go for a crit-focused build, the Berserker set is a natural choice. The 2-piece set increases crit by 12%, while the 4-piece set boosts crit an extra 24% when HP drops below 70%. You’ll have the best luck finding Berserker Artifacts by defeating bosses.

If you settle for just two Berserker Artifacts, the Gambler set’s 2-piece bonus is an effective complement. It boosts elemental skill damage by 20%. Alternatively, the Scholar 2-piece bonus increases Energy recovery by 20%, making it yet another viable option with Berserker.

Build 2

Weapon: Dragonspine Spear

The Dragonspine Spear increases all physical damage and has a special charged effect. Charged attacks have a high chance of generating a large icicle over enemies that crashes down and deals 80-140% AoE damage. That number increases to 200-360% damage if the enemy is afflicted by Cryo, turning Rosaria into a devastating ice fighter.

Dragonspine and Skyward Spine are both four-star weapons. If you don’t have either, the three-star White Tassel is a good alternative since it increases crit rates and normal attack damage.

Artifacts: Martial Artist and Gladiator

Martial Artist increases normal and charged attack power by 15% with the 2-piece bonus. With the 4-piece bonus, power goes up by 25% for eight seconds after using an Elemental Skill. The Gladiator set’s 2-piece bonus increases attack by 18%, but the 4-piece bonus boosts normal attack power by 35% if the wielder uses a polearm.