Best Black Friday TV deals 2019

Black Friday is upon us and with it, some of the best Black Friday TV deals we'll see this year from names like Samsung, Sony, Vizio, TCL, and LG. However, with the scores of deals in the wild right now, it can be difficult to tell if you're getting the best price, so before you get turned around, check out our guide with the best prices on all the best panels. Whether you're ready to upgrade or just need a new TV, Black Friday is the ideal time to strike.

With 4K being pretty much par for the course for TVs now, you can expect some fairly steep discounts on QLED panels in this set of Black Friday TV deals, sometimes as much as half off. And while the newer, slimmer OLED screens are always more expensive, you can still expect discounts in the thousands of dollars. We're likely to see some solid discounts on some high-refresh gaming TVs as well if last year is any indication. However, HDTVs are still very much a thing, and with their ilk slowly going the way of the dodo, you can potentially pick up a rather large one for a few hundred bucks.

Black Friday is the best time to save on just about everything you'll need for your gaming setup, so make sure to check out our guide to the best Black Friday PC gaming deals so you don't miss out.

Top 5 Black Friday TV deals

Best Black Friday TV deals in the US right now

TCL 55" Class 5-Series 4K HDR Roku Smart TV |$330 ($370 off)

It has all the features you want in a modern TV: 4K resolution, HDR, a built-in Roku OS, and it's a decent size. It's not a top-of-the-line panel, but will do the job perfectly fine for anyone longing for a worthwhile upgrade that doesn't require a bank loan. It's almost half-off, too. View Deal

Samsung Q60R 43" 4K QLED TV | $497.99 | Was $799.99

A genuine bargain. This 2019 QLED is only a 43", but to get it below $500 is superb. It has hit $600 previously, but has spent most of the time at $700, so the saving is great. And once you go QLED, you notice a big difference in color and picture quality.View Deal

Samsung 43" QLED Frame Smart 4K UHD TV | $798 ($502 off)

These 2019 QLED models are big step up from the LED models up top. You'll have to pay a bit more for less real estate, but those colors sure will pop. They'll pop enough to look like a painting, since these models camouflage themselves as portraits when not in use. And you get a Logitech TV keyboard with it, a $60 freebie. View Deal

Samsung 65" QLED 4K TV | Q7F| $1100 ($200 off)

This is one of our best 4K TV for gaming picks. And since it's no longer the flagship, it'll only get cheaper. This is a seriously great price for a 65" QLED, and the colors are truly spectacular.View Deal

Samsung RU8000 4K TV | 75" | $1,297 ($900 off)

This is Samsung's best 4K LED TV (the next step up is QLED), and it comes with Freesync and a great gaming mode. It's $900 off the list price, but hasn't sold at that price since March. Still, this is $200 off the usual November price, and $500 off its price in September—a good deal.View Deal

Philips 65" 4K Ultra HD LED TV | $278 (save $221) in-store only)

It's going to be hard to beat the price of this 65" 4K TV from Philips at Walmart. It normally sells for $500 (already pretty cheap for a 65" screen) but it's knocked down for Black Friday. Note that it's an in-store deal only. No delivery. Click on 'more delivery and pickup options' to see if it's in stock near you.View Deal

Best Black Friday TV deals in the UK right now

LG 65" 4K Smart TV (OLED65E9PLA) | £2,499 (save £1000)

Don't be fooled by the £1,000 off claim. This 65" 4K TV was retailing for £2,799 throughout October. Still, even this £300 saving is a nice chunk off a high-end TV featuring all the bells and whistles you could ever want.View Deal

Samsung 65" 4K Smart TV (QE65Q90R) | £2,199 (save £100)

Just six months ago, this Samsung 4K Smart TV was around £3,000. It's been coming down steadily since, but this is still the lowest price we've seen yet, and a £100 drop from its October price. Its huge QLED screen makes for a great 4K TV.View Deal

Black Friday TVs—When do they go on sale?

Black Friday TV deals—How long do they last?

The Black Friday TV deals actually started early, but are now fully blooming across all retailers. Because Black Friday is so close to the Holidays / Christmas this year, you can expect the deals to flow right into December. There will undoubtedly be a fresh set of TV deals coming on Cyber Monday, which is December 2, and that's when you should strike if you don't find what you're looking for right now.

However, if you're daring, you could maybe pick up a real bargain if you wait until close to the Holidays, as retailers will keep the sale going pretty much into January. With QLEDs dipping below $500, and many OLEDs getting to $1000, now is a great time to treat yourself to a premium set.

How to save money on TVs during Black Friday

OK, so you've resolved to get a new TV this Black Friday. That's a big step, we're proud of you. But now the problem is knowing how to maximize your savings while every online retailer shouts that its deal is best from the mountaintops. Between finding a deal in the chaos and on a TV that suits your specific gaming goals, settling on something isn't easy. We'll be around to guide you during Black Friday proper, pulling out singularly great deals and highlighting the bulk of good ones here, but make sure you're ready with a few simple tips.

1. Know your needs ahead of time

Don't wait until Black Friday to figure out how to separate TV manufacturer marketing jargon from genuinely important features. Our 4K TV and cheap TV guides are good places to start. Look at some of the top picks, see what features they have, and figure out what suits your setup. A few basic pointers: don't go for a 4K TV unless you have a beefy PC and/or you plan on watching a lot of 4K movies and shows. They look nice, but only if your hardware can hit that resolution with most games at a decent framerate. Think about size, weight, whether you need a wall mount or can slap the sucker on an entertainment center. Get prepared now so you're not overwhelmed later.

2. Use a few price comparison websites

PC Gamer is a good place to hang while Black Friday goes down. We'll have people working around the clock to find the best deals available, but it doesn't hurt to learn a few tools of the trade yourself. Price comparison sites like CamelCamelCamel will give you a good snapshot of your ideal TV's price history, which comes in handy when deal after deal hits your eye like a big pizza pie. Don't get too overzealous though. It's tempting to hold out for the lowest price ever once you've seen it, but there's no guarantee your dream TV will go that low, not for sho, no no. The market is unknowable, so keep an eye out for savings within the vicinity of a price that works for you, then make your move.

3. Look for deals with bonuses attached

The best deal won't always be direct savings on a TV that fits the bill, but on bonus items attached to the deal. We've noticed that retailers are using bonuses as bargaining chips, easy attachments to one-up the competition. You might see an ideal TV on Amazon with the same sale price as on Newegg, but Newegg's throwing in a rebate, a code for a game or two, or an extra discount code at checkout. Be sure to read the fine print to see which retailer's bringing the best accord to the table.