The best UK Amazon Prime Day PC gaming deals

Hey bargain hunter, it's Amazon Prime Day again, and you're in exactly the right place if you're hoping to track down the best Prime Day PC gaming deals on offer right now. As is our wont, we've been scouring the nets to find you the very best bargains on Amazon and all across the interweb tubes.

Because Prime Day is primarily an Amazon event, you are going to need to get yourself Prime membership to fully take advantage of the deepest discounts on Jeff Bezos' own big shelves. Thankfully Prime Day is a lot earlier than last year, so chances are you'll be able to bag a month-long free trial now and still be able to jump on a second free trial around Black Friday and Christmas later in the year. Y'know, for all those last minute, next-day delivery presents you always need.

And what bargains have we found for this June event? With a worldwide component shortage you'd be forgiven for thinking that Amazon Prime Day will represent slim pickings for PC gamers, but while there will definitely not be any graphics cards on offer this year (are there ever?), we're still finding some great offers doing the rounds.

The biggest discounts relevant to us PC gamers surround gaming monitors, SSDs, and peripherals. Seriously, pretty much every Razer product in circulation is seeing some kind of discount today. So, if you want to bolster the storage in your gaming PC or just need a new mouse to play with, Prime Day has got you covered. And we're continuing to dig out the best deals for you.

Amazon Prime Day deals

Razer Blade 15 2020 | Intel Core i7 | GTX 1660 Ti | £1,099.98 £799.99 at Amazon UK (save £299.99)

The Razer Blade 15 is one of our favourite gaming laptops, and while we generally favour beefier graphics, it's hard to argue with the GTX 1660 Ti at this price. Especially as it's capable of driving the 15.6-inch 1080p 120Hz display in the vast majority of games without requiring any settings tweakery. There's a powerful 8-core, 16-thread 10th-gen Intel Core i7 in here, along with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. That SSD is a bit on the small side, but that doesn't stop this being a great deal. View Deal

Samsung 980 Pro 1TB SSD | PCIe 4.0 | £192.79 £142.49 at Amazon UK (save £50.30)

The Samsung 980 Pro was one of the first next-gen PCIe 4.0 NVMe drives, and as such offered far higher throughput than what had gone before. It was however a little on the pricey side, as noted in our review, something that has been corrected in this sale. That's a 26% saving off the normal selling price, so well worth picking up. We'd recommend 1TB as the minimum for a new SSD these days, but if your budget doesn't quite stretch to that, then the 500GB model is also enjoying a discount too.View Deal

LG CX OLED | 48-inch | 4K | webOS | £1,275 £1,139 at Amazon UK (save $136)

With an OLED screen, HDMI 2.1 connections, G-Sync and FreeSync compatibility, and a native 120Hz refresh rate, the LG CX is getting closer to being the perfect PC gaming TV. And at 48-inches it means you get a tight pixel pitch at 4K too.View Deal

MSI GP66 Leopard 10UG-008UK | Intel Core i7 | RTX 3070 | £1,699 £1,399.97 at Amazon UK (save £299.03)

If you're looking to treat yourself to a high-end laptop, then this feline-inspired machine is tough to beat. The RTX 3070 8GB is the star of the show and will be able to hit the 144Hz refresh rate of the 1080p panel. The 8-core, 16-thread Comet Lake Core i7 10870H is no slouch either, and with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD, you've got a versatile machine that can do serious work as well.View Deal

Lenovo Legion 5 | Ryzen 7 5800H | RTX 3060 | £999 at Currys PC World

While not discounted, this 15.6-inch laptop stands out as a great deal on the very latest hardware. The RTX 3060 is a quality GPU that will handle the latest games with ease and has a good chance of making the most of this 120Hz 1080p screen. Here it's paired with the awesome Ryzen 7 5800H, an 8-core, 16-thread powerhouse of a chip. The 512GB SSD is roomy enough for your games too. You only get 8GB of RAM, but you can upgrade that later down the line. View Deal

Logitech G502 Lightspeed | Wireless | Gaming mouse | £129.99 £60.99 at Amazon UK (Save £69)

This is our favourite wireless gaming mouse, and it's available over the Amazon Prime Day sales for less than half of its MSRP. Or to put it another way, a £71 saving. Incredible. And it's a truly incredible wireless mouse as well, featuring Logitech's updated Hero 25K sensor, adjustable weights, as well as offering up 11 programmable buttons. A great mouse and a great deal.View Deal

Asus TUF VG27AQ | 27-inch | 2560x1440 | 165Hz | £449.99 £324 at Amazon UK (save £125)

Unless you have managed to nab yourself one of the latest graphics cards, 4K is a big ask for gaming. 1440p is still the best resolution to aim for the vast majority, and this screen from Asus is a great example of what you can get at that target res. Apart from the 165Hz refresh rate, it's also G-Sync compatible and supports adaptive-sync, with a touch of HDR10 in there as well for good measure. A quality screen with just over £100 off.View Deal

LG 55NANO866NA | 55-inch | 4K | 120Hz | £676 £559 at Amazon UK (save £117)

The fact you can now get a 55-inch 4K TV that supports a 120Hz refresh rate is great news for any PC gamers looking to hook up your machine to your television. You'll want HDMI 2.1 to hit that silky smooth refresh rate though, which basically means Nvidia's or AMD's latest line-up. Still, even if you're just planning for the future, this is a vibrant Smart TV with a decent interface. The fact it's £117 off right now doesn't hurt either.View Deal

Echo Buds (2nd Gen) | Active noise cancelling | Wireless charging case | £119.99 £49.99 with Prime at Amazon (save £70)

These 2nd Gen wireless ear buds are tuned for wireless operation with the Alexa phone app and deliver active noise cancelling for a genuinely affordable price... especially with this chunky early Prime Day discount.View Deal

Echo Dot (4th Gen) | 6 months Amazon Music Unlimited | £49.99 £24.99 at Amazon (save £25)

If you're in the market for a wee single room smart speaker at a low price, the 4th Gen Echo Dot is a decent device. You also get a free six month subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited, which is worth it as the music selection without it is very er... limited. You'll need to select this option underneath the colour selection widget.

Audible | 3 months for 99p | 99p at Amazon (auto renew at £7.99 per month after 3 months)

Get your Dan Carlin and true-crime audio fix with a bargain price on Audible Premium Plus. That gets you an audiobook of your very own each month as well as a host of other content that's freely available with a subscription.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day gaming laptop deals

Asus ROG Strix G15 | Ryzen 5 5600H | RTX 3050 Ti | £999 £899 at Currys PC World

Quality gaming laptops don't have to cost a fortune, as this 15.6-inch laptop proves. Showcasing the latest 6-core, 12-thread Ryzen 5 5600H alongside an Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti (yup, it supports RTX raytracing and DLSS), this capable system is paired brilliantly with a speedy 144Hz 1080p screen. You also get a 512GB SSD for your money, which is decent. The only downside is you only have 8GB of RAM, but that's something you can upgrade later on.View Deal

Dell G5 15 | Core i5 | GTX 1660 Ti | £1.049 £879 at Amazon UK (save £170)

If that Razer Blade 15 deal is still live by the time you read this, then go for that instead, but I doubt it's going to last long. The Dell G5, however, is a mainstay of recent sales, and at £879 is a decent price for this GTX 1660 Ti powered gaming laptop. It's supported by a bigger 512GB SSD than the Razer, but only has a rather miserly 8GB of system memory. We do love the fact it's sporting a 120Hz screen though.View Deal

MSI GF63 Thin 10SCXR-426 | Intel Core i5 | GTX 1650 | £799 £529.99 at Amazon UK (save £270)

You can spend a hell of a lot more on a gaming laptop, but if your needs aren't so great, then this bargainous offering from MSI will do just fine. The combo of 10th-gen Core i5 10300H and GTX 1650 may be resolutely last-gen but they're still capable enough to drive the 1080p screen at decent framerates. Yes the 8GB of RAM and 256GB NVMe SSD are a bit tight but look at that price tag again, you can't expect much more for this much money.View Deal

Asus TUF Gaming FX506LH | Intel Core i5 | GTX 1650 | £749.99 £629.99 at Amazon UK (save £120)

Asus's TUF Gaming laptops have always offered decent value for money, but when there's extra money off on top of that they became great bargains. This 15.6-inch gaming machine is a prime example of this. Packing a Core i5 10300H alongside a GeForce GTX 1650 nets you a capable gaming machine that can drive the 144Hz 1080p panel with some settings tweaking. Once again you only get 8GB of RAM, but it does at least have a 512GB SSD. A lot of laptop for not much over £600.

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 | Intel Core i5 | GTX 1650 Ti | £699 £599 at Currys PC World

This is a surprisingly capable gaming laptop for a shade under £600. The GTX 1650 may be getting a bit long in the tooth now, but it'll still handle modern gaming on this 120Hz 1080p panel with some settings tweaked. Paired with the 4-core, 8-thread Core i5 10300H, it's no slouch in terms of straight number crunching either. You only get 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, but that's hardly surprising at this price point.View Deal

Asus VivoBook X513EA | Intel Core i5 | £599 £479 at Currys PC World

This 15.6-inch laptop isn't really designed for triple-A gaming, but the fact it's packing an 11th-gen Core i5 Tiger Lake chip and boasts semi-reasonable Iris Xe graphics makes it too good a deal to ignore at under £500. It'll handle older titles and retro games well and won't sound like a leaf blower when pushed either. As you'd expect at this price you're only getting 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, but it's still a lot of laptop for the money.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Book Ion | Intel Core i5 | £1249 £729 at Amazon UK (save £520)

Not a gaming laptop, admittedly, but this is a gorgeously stylish 13.3-inch notebook weighing less than 1kg and is just 13nm thick. There's no discrete graphics, and as this is a Comet Lake Core i5 10210U the integrated UHD graphics aren't up to much, but if you want a machine for work stuff, this is really a thing of beauty. 8GB of RAM is par for the course, while the 512GB is beefier than most at this price point. It's the 42% saving that really sells it though.

Amazon Prime Day gaming PC deals

Amazon Prime Day Gaming Monitor deals

Dell S2421NX | 24-inch | 1920 x 1080 | 75Hz | £119.99 £94.99 at Amazon UK (save £25)

We'd all love to have a vast gaming monitor with a super-high refresh rate, but we don't all have access to vast sums of money to throw at one. But budget gaming monitors, such as this Dell panel, offer a lot for the price. This is a Dell IPS screen, which means it will look great, it's got a minimal bezel, supports AMD FreeSync, and comes with a slightly boosted 75Hz refresh rate. And, honestly, that is a noticeable improvement over 60Hz.View Deal

BenQ EW3270U | 32-inch | 3840x2160 | 60Hz | £399.99 £289.99 at Amazon UK (save £110)

If you've been lucky enough to grab an Ampere or RDNA2 graphics card, then the world of 4K gaming is no longer an unobtainable dream. Unfortunately, high-end 4K displays can still cost a fortune, especially if you want high-refresh rates as well. If your aspirations are more modest though, then this screen is worth picking up. View Deal

Acer Predator X35 | 35-inch | 3440 x 1440 | 200Hz | £2,199.99 £1,399.99 at Amazon UK (save £800)

This is one of the finest gaming monitors around. And yes, also one of the most expensive, which is why you can slash £800 off the sticker price and it still be £1,400. But with an ultrawide aspect ratio, Quantum Dot technology, and a peak luminance of a retina-searing 1,000nits, this Acer screen will make for an outstanding gaming experience. Once you forget how much you spent on it.View Deal

Samsung Odyssey G7 | 27-inch | 2560x1440 | 240Hz | £549.99 £429 at Amazon UK (save £120.99)

We looked at this monitor that at the tail end of last year and were suitably impressed with the general design and the quality of the screen. The curve is a bit extreme, 1000R really wraps around you, but the main problem we had with it was the price. Well, banish those negative demons, as Amazon has the screen with £120 off, making it a great deal. View Deal

MSI MPG Artymis 343CQR | 34-inch | 3440x1440 | 165Hz | £898.99 £759.99 at Amazon UK (save £139)

Ultra-wide displays like this can lend an epic scope to your gaming, particularly if there are some impressive vistas to explore—think Red Dead Redemption 2 or WoW for example. This UWQHD screen has plenty of other tricks up its sleeve as well, including support for HDR400, a silky 165Hz refresh rate, and it's a FreeSync Premium panel too. If you were planning on treating yourself this Prime Day, this could well be the way to do it.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day TV deals

LG CX OLED | 55-inch | 4K | webOS | £1,399 £1,149 at Very (save £250)

Soooo, for just a tenner more than the 48-inch version you can get the larger 55-inch OLED. It comes with the same 120Hz refresh rate, all that FreeSync compatibility goodness, variable refresh rate, and that oh-so-gorgeous OLED panel tech. Mmmm. With HDMI 2.1 connectivity it will make the most of PC gaming with one of the latest graphics cards connected to it as well.View Deal

Samsung TU7020 Crystal | 50-inch | 4K | 60Hz | £429 £399 sat Amazon UK (save £30)

It's a strange Prime Day world where this 50-inch 4K TV is actually cheaper than the current 43-inch version. Go big and go home, I guess. For under £400 you get a big-screen TV that, while it's not going to deliver super high refresh rates when you've got your gaming PC plumbed in, it will still deliver at 60Hz thanks to Samsung's game mode tech.

LG 65NANO866NA | 65-inch | 120Hz | £899 £679 at Amazon UK (save £220)

The 65-inch version actually comes with a larger discount, the same 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 connectivity. That's a great price for such a large screen, especially one that will actually play nice with your gaming PC or next-gen games console. 4K TV gaming is real in 2021.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day storage deals

WD_Black SN850 1TB NVMe SSD | PCIe 4.0 | £216.99 £183.99 at Amazon UK (save £33)

The SN850 is the best PCIe 4.0 SSD you can buy right now, and given this version is on offer and comes with some weird Call of Duty Black Ops theming, it's even better. Don't be confused though, it doesn't come with the game itself, just some points to spend in the game. All that aside though, this is still a phenomenally fast next-gen SSD. If you want the best drive for tomorrow's games, you're looking at it.View Deal

Crucial P2 | PCIe 3.0 | 2TB | £208.79 £126.99 at Amazon UK (save £81.30)

This may not be the fastest NVMe SSD you can get your hands on (reads top out at 2,400MB/s), but it's still much quicker than a SATA SSD or HDD. Importantly, nothing can touch it when it comes to capacity at this price point. 2TB of speedy storage for £126.99 is unheard of. That's just over 6p/GB. If you've got a second M.2 slot, this would make an awesome drive for your game library, or as an OS drive as well for that matter. If you're not feeling so flush, then the 1TB version is only £67.99. View Deal

Crucial P5 | PCIe 3.0 | 1TB | £121.71 £93.99 at Amazon UK (save £27.72)

All that noise about a crypto-based SSD shortage? Yeah, a speedy 1TB PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD discounted to less than £95 should ease any concerns about that being a reality. The Crucial P5 can't hold a candle to the best PCIe 4.0 drives when it comes to synthetic performance, but when you throw some games at it you won't notice a tangible difference in actual real-world performance.View Deal

Samsung 870 QVO 4TB SSD | 2.5-inch SATA | £356.99 £249.39 at Amazon UK (save £107.60)

You want an NVMe SSD for your OS, but when it comes to your data and games, a SATA drive is a fine option and a big step up from a spinning platter hard drive. This Samsung SSD is heavily discounted and weighs in at a spacious 4TB. In terms of performance, it tops out 560MB/s, which is basically the limit of the interface. View Deal

Crucial MX500 2TB SSD | 2.5-inch SATA | £213.59 £139.99 at Amazon UK (save £73.60)

If your budget doesn't quite stretch to the 4TB Samsung 870, then this 2TB drive is a great deal for your games and data. The Crucial MX500 has been a mainstay of our best SSD for gaming guide for a few years now thanks to its strong performance and great value for money. When it's on offer like this it's even better. Write performance is a little slower than the 870, but the reads butting up against the interface at 560MB/s.View Deal

Crucial X6 | USB 3.2 | 1TB | £115.19 £64.99 at Amazon UK (save £50.20)

The 540MB/s transfer number is more SATA SSD speed than the latest NVMe drives, but still makes for a seriously quick external storage drive. And with a Prime Deal that's got this external SSD on offer for almost half price, it's a whole lot of portable game storage for your laptop or even next-gen games console.View Deal

WD_Black P50 | USB 3.2 | 4TB | £857.99 £599.99 at Amazon UK (save £258)

If you regularly need to move a lot of big files around then this Western Digital WD_Black P50 is an impressive external SSD. Coming in at 4TB, giving you plenty of space for whatever you're doing, but also capable of hitting up 2,000MB/s transfer speeds, this is a serious drive for serious transfer. This is a 30% saving off the normal price too.View Deal

WD My Passport | USB 3.2 | 4TB | £745.99 £434.99 at Amazon UK (save £311)

Enjoy a healthy 42% saving off the normal retail price of this external SSD. At 4TB it should be enough space for whatever you're doing, although smaller capacities are available too. Throughput can hit around 1000MB/s, which is fine for normal file copying, and much better than any hard drive-based external storage.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day Component deals

Gigabyte X570 Aorus Master | AMD AM4 | ATX | £362.99 £298.99 at Amazon UK (save £64)

This is a great high-end motherboard. In fact, it's what use we for testing AMD's chips and plenty of PCIe 4.0 SSDs. It's reliable, packed with features, and utterly consistent. You get three M.2 slots for your drives, plenty of PCIe slots, and a packed rear IO plate as well. The only downside normally is that it is an expensive board to build around, although, with £64 off its normal price, that isn't such a problem anymore. Slide an AMD Ryzen 5000 chip in here, alongside some speedy RAM and a high-end graphics card (when you can buy them again) and you're laughing.View Deal

Crucial Ballistix MAX RGB | 16GB (2x 8GB) | DDR4 4400MHz | CL19 | £232.79 £123.99 at Amazon UK (save £108.80)

This is a massive 47% saving off the retail price of this memory kit, making it a great deal for anyone building a new gaming rig or upgrading an existing one. Rated up to 4400MHz with a CAS Latency of 19, this is speedy memory for AMD and Intel builds. And as the name suggests, it has plenty of RGB LEDs to lend a little bling to your machine as well.

Corsair iCUE H100i Pro XT | 240mm | RGB | £114.99 £89.99 at Amazon UK (save £25)

This Corsair chip-chiller is the one we trust with the PC Gamer test rig, and it's been comfortably cooling every big release of the last year or so. The 240mm radiator will fit most ATX chassis and the closed loop makes sloshing coolant across your CPU safe and mess-free. It's affordable—even more so now—and will cool everything from a Ryzen 5 5600X to hot and heavy Core i9 11900K.View Deal

Corsair TX750M | 750W | Semi-modular | 80+ Gold | £89.99 £75.99 at Amazon UK (save £14)

This time last year it was all but impossible to bag a new PSU—think today's graphics card shortage—but fast forward to Prime Day this year and there are actual quality power supplies available not just at MSRP, but with decent discounts too. This Corsair PSU is solid, reliable, and delivers a lot of bang for buck. The 750W capacity will suit all but the most aggressive of gaming PC builds, though it can get a little loud under heavy load.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day Peripherals deals

Razer Seiren X Mercury | USB Mic | £109.99 £65.99 at Amazon UK (save £44)

Razer has a dizzying number of Seiren microphones, and we've been most recently been impressed by the Mini, but if you want something with a few more features at its disposal, including a mute button and volume control, then this Seiren X Mercury edition is definitely worth considering. Especially when it's enjoying a 40% discount.View Deal

Trust GXT 256 Exxo microphone | USB | Shock-mount | £119.99 £79.99 at Amazon (save (£40)

We reviewed the GXT 259 mic recently, and it's a quality device. This version sits slightly lower down the stack, but is still a impressively priced microphone designed purely for voice recording. The included stand and shock-mount will make it a good, affordable choice for your streaming setup.View Deal

Razer BlackShark V2 X | Wired headset | £59.99 £39.99 at Amazon UK (save £20)

Razer updated its BlackShark range a year ago, and we were so impressed with the non-X version that it quickly became our recommended headset for wired gaming. This BlackShark V2 X lacks the USB soundcard of that version, but it is notably cheaper, especially right now that it's on sale. It lacks some of the refinement of its big brother, but it's still a comfortable, well-tuned headset for wired gaming and listening to music. View Deal

HyperX Cloud II | USB | Wired headset | £74.99 £55.29 at Amazon UK (save £19.70)

The is a great 7.1 virtual surround sound headset that also happens to have 26% off its normal price right now. For slightly over £50 you get a light and comfortable set of cans capable of producing a quality audio experience whether you're listening to music or playing games (there's an inline button to turn of surround sound for music). The noise-cancelling microphone is also better than most too. Overall a great package.View Deal

HyperX Alloy Origins | Wired | mechanical keyboard | £109.99 £63.99 at Amazon UK (save £46)

Clever lighting aside a moment, what really counts for a mechanical keyboard is whether it offers a comfortable and responsive typing experience. The good news is that the HyperX Alloy Origins absolutely nails the fundamentals, and while it lacks some niceties such as media wheels and control knobs, ultimately it's impossible to argue with it in terms of value for money at this price. A quality keyboard with no fluff.View Deal

Razer Cynosa Lite | Wired | Membrane keyboard | £44.99 £20.99 at Amazon UK (save £24)

We make no bones about championing mechanical keyboards here, but they can be expensive. Frustratingly so. And there are times when you don't need to ascend to typing nirvana, you just want a keyboard you can use your PC with. Or give to the kids to play with. This Razer membrane keyboard can fill that role nicely. It's cheap, relatively cheerful, and should last you.

Razer DeathAdder V2 | Wired | Gaming mouse | £69.99 £39.59 at Amazon UK (save £30.40)

The Razer DeathAdder V2 is our favourite wired gaming mouse. It's a comfortable rodent whether you have a preference for claw or palm grip and it isn't over complicated in the button stakes either. It's also home to one of the best sensors around, making for a response mouse in all manner of games. A classic, at a bargain price.View Deal

Logitech G903 | Wireless | Ambidextrous | £129.99 £65.99 at Amazon UK (save £64)

Left-handed gamers have long been left high and dry by peripheral manufacturers, but Logitech has you covered with one of the finest gaming mice ever made. The G903 uses the same great Hero sensor as the latest G502, with a needlessly high max DPI that means every movement is perfectly tracked. The wireless connection is utterly seamless and the battery life is stunningly good.View Deal

Logitech G203 Lightsync | Wired | Gaming mouse | £34.99 £16.48 at Amazon UK (save £18.51)

Quality PC peripherals don't have to cost a fortune, as Logitech has proved with the G203 Lightsync. This is affordable at its normal price point, but right now you can enjoy 53% off, making it an even better bargain. It's mostly stripped back to the basics, but it's comfortable, if a little on the small side, and even boasts some of those RGBs that gamers love so much. This is worth picking up just as a backup at this price.View Deal

Trust GXT Imperius gaming desk | 140 x 66cm | £219.99 £153.99 at Amazon (save £66)

Trust has a bunch of different PC gaming peripherals up for sale, and this gaming desk, with almost a third knocked off the sticker price, looks like a decent deal. It's now only £4 more expensive than the smaller Dominus desk, features cable cut-outs, a headphone hook, and drinks holder. And it looks like it'll even hold mugs of tea.View Deal