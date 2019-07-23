Amazon Prime Day UK deals - it's all over for another year

The summer's biggest PC shopping event is over. At midnight on July 16, the Amazon Prime Day deals ended, and all our wallets breathed a collective sigh of relief. If you wanted to pop some new components in your PC, and wanted to save yourself a few dollars, then you missed out. Not the end of the world, but it does mean that you're reliant on flash sales and 'deals of the day' to find the parts you need, until the inevitable behemoth of Black Friday stomps in this November. As an opportunity to bulk out your rig or upgrade your set-up, Amazon Prime Day is becoming a more established event and this year marks the biggest and longest sale from the retailer to date. There's an inevitability to its return in 2020, likely on July 13-14.
The Amazon Prime Day deals actually served PC owners well this year. While components like SSDs and some of the best gaming monitors are regulars in the discount pages on most retailers, they dropped especially low via Amazon. Laptops were the real winners, though, and the Razer Blade 15 was actually one of the biggest sellers among PCG's audience, along with the trusty Samsung 860 EVO 1TB SSD, which is fast becoming a PC essential.
Below is a list of the stuff you could've bought on Amazon Prime Day. Sure, it's now back up to full price, but it's still worth a scan to see what might have been. If nothing else, it'll give you a decent idea of what each item is worth and, if you're planning to buy anything on this list over the next few months, you'll be able to see whether or not you're actually getting a good deal. As a rule of thumb, if you see it cheaper than it was on Prime Day, it's probably worth a serious look.
Best deals you missed
Samsung 860 EVO 1TB SSD | £100 (save £163) View Deal
So, no, you'd never pay £260 for a 1TB Samsung EVO, but £100 is the cheapest we've ever seen and that's what Amazon is offering now.
HyperX Alloy Elite | £81 (save £69)
A quality gaming keyboard for about a third off its RRP. That's a great deal enabling you to get your hands on one of the best in the business, and one of our favourites of last year.View Deal Logitech C920 Pro webcam | £25 (was £85) View Deal
You save a massive £60 on this webcam, which handles 1080p streaming with ease, at 30fps. Not pro-grade, sure, but a great price for this.
Corsair M1100 Qi wireless charging mouse mat | £37 (save 50%) View Deal
This is an excellent deal on one of the best mouse pads you can buy. It brings wireless charging, and you can pick it up for half price right now.
ASUS TUF FX505GM | £779 (save £520)
A great price for 1 144Hz IPS gaming laptop with Nvidia 1060 graphics and a six-core Intel CPU, plus both a 256GB SSD and 1TB HDD.View Deal ASUS Dual GeForce GTX 1660 Ti OC Edition | 6GB | 1,830MHz | £226 (save £74)
Clocked up to 1,830MHz and based on Nvidia's fastest not-RTX chipset, this Asus board offers killer bang for your buck. The perfect partner for a 1080p or 1440p gaming panel. View Deal
PC games
Assassin's Creed Origins Deluxe Edition | £20 (save £45) View Deal
Get 75% off Origins at checkout, when you buy the Deluxe Edition. It's an older Creed but still well worth buying at this price.
Ghost Recon Wildlands Ultimate Edition | £30 (save £54) View Deal
You get a hell of a lot of Ghost Recon here, and save 65% at checkout. Well worth it if you're yet to sample this open-world shooter. Save at checkout.
Star Wars Battlefront 2 | £5 (save 85%) View Deal
Yes, it had issues with loot boxes, but Battlefront 2 is a different game now, and at £5 it's well worth a look. Save the money at checkout.
Watch Dogs 2 | £10 (save 80%) View Deal
A surprisingly decent open-world game at a very tempting price. Normally £50, you now get this one for a tenner. Well worth a look. Save at checkout.
Gaming monitors
ASUS ROG Swift PG279Q gaming monitor | £625 (save £101) View Deal
This is an exceptional price for a 4K monitor. It's an IPS panel, has a 4ms response time, and comes with G-sync enabled.
Acer Predator XB321HK gaming monitor | 27" | IPS | 4K ready | £520 (save £230)
It's a stand out deal for a reason. This is just a great 4K monitor that will give you some of the best pictures money can buy, and on a terrific IPS panel.
Acer Predator XB271HUbmiprz monitor | 27" IPS | 1440p | 165Hz | 4ms | £480 (save £220)
This is a good price for a high-quality IPS model. It hits the swet spot, we think, for gaming, with fast response and refresh rates while resisting the temptation to jump up to 4K and staying at a delightful 1440p resolution.View Deal HP Omen monitor | 24.5" TN | 1080p | 144Hz | 1ms | £195 (save £55)
Another great option if you;re on the look out for a budget gaming monitor. This HP panel will serve you very well for the speedy multiplayer games and battle royales that prevail at the moment while looking crisp in HD.View Deal AOC AGON AG352UCG6 | £730 (save £78) View Deal
A high-at-first-glance pricetag perhaps but extra budget will add more time and durability to your options. And this AOC is such a model, perfectly placed with a widescreen 1440p resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and a 4ms response time.
ASUS MG279Q | £470 (save £40)
This is a fine 1440p IPS panel gaming monitor with a 4ms response time 144HZ refresh rate and FreeSync to improve your picture. A little money off now too to sweeten the deal.
ASUS VG248QE gaming monitor| £200 (save £44)
This is our favourite gaming monitor for smaller budgets and also our favourite monitor for purely 1080p gaming. Coming in at under the 2000-pounds mark makes this a great deal. Perhaps even better as a quality second monitor.
Samsung LU28H750UQUXEN 28-Inch 4K Ultra HD monitor | £260 (save £70) View Deal
This QLED monitor features 1ms response time and a 4K display. It's got a 60Hz refresh rate, but it might be a good fit if you want 4K on a budget.
Samsung LU32H850UMUXEN 32-Inch 4K Ultra HD monitor | £355 (save £165) View Deal
You're only getting a 60Hz refresh rate on this 3840 x 2160 monitor, but if you're after size rather than specs, that's a steep discount.
SSDs and HDDs
Samsung 860 EVO 1TB | £100 (save 62%) View Deal
Our top SSD for gaming, in terms of speed vs value, is down to less than £100. That's the cheapest we've seen it in the UK, and a steal at this price.
WD Black 500GB NVMe M.2 SSD | £105 (save £24)
A fairly hefty saving on this SSD, which ranks as our second favourite you can get for gaming. View Deal Samsung 970 Pro 512GB | £134 (save 52%) View Deal
Saving you half price on this Samsung SSD is going to be hard to beat even once Prime Day starts properly. A truly excellently fast M.2 SSD with exceptional durability rated to have 300TB of writes.
Gigabyte UD Pro 512GB SSD | £62 (save £37) View Deal
A mid-range SSD in all respects—performance and speed. However it is very attractively priced and would certainly suit a fist-timer PC gaming rig or a secondary machine.
Sandisk SSD Plus 240GB | £43 (save 39%) View Deal
Cheap and cheerful, this smaller SSD from Sandisk is now £46 less than the retail price. It's small storage, but if you're on a budget, you're getting a great deal.
WD Black SN750 250GB| £63.50 (save 23%) View Deal
This is a brilliant NVMe model and if you're budget is under 100 quid, then odds on you'll end up buying this. Really solid timings as well as decent monitoring software make this a strong contender.
Graphics cards
You won’t get very far without the best graphics cards; they’re a linchpin that make modern games the eye-catching beauties they are. Even though there are a staggering number of GPUs around (to say nothing of rival brands, variants, and the capacity for 1080p or 4K) there are some on offer now, even before Amazon’s event starts.
ASUS Dual GeForce GTX 1660 Ti OC Edition | 6GB | 1,830MHz
Clocked up to 1,830MHz and based on Nvidia's fastest not-RTX chipset, this Asus board offers killer bang for your buck. The perfect partner for a 1080p or 1440p gaming panel. View Deal Asus Dual Geforce RTX 2080 8GB OC Edition | £620 (save £270)
A beast of a card but offering a healthy discount to boot. This Asus GPU brings a variant of nearly the best graphics card of them all dangerously close to the 600 quid mark and very tempting indeed.View Deal MSI AMD Radeon RX 570 Armor 8G | £160 (save £108)
We're really big fans of the AMD cards as they can offer exceptional value for money. This one is no different and the discount exaggerates this further. Great for a 1080p gaming on a budget.View Deal EVGA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti XC Black Gaming 6GB | £250 (save £30)
dOne of the newest kids on the block but it went straight into our high regards as it offers a newer alternative and slightly upward improvement on the 1060 cards.View Deal Asus Strix RX Vega 56 O8G Gaming | £310 (save £380)
While the extraordinary saving here is off an original list price this is still an excellent bang for buck deal particular if you're gaming in the 1440p realm. View Deal
Gaming keyboards
Corsair K95 RGB mechanical gaming keyboard | £126 (save £59)
Our favourite gaming keyboard at a far cheaper price than normal. It's north of 100 quid so will feel like a considerable investment - but it is just that. A big keyboard with all the features from RGB aesthetics to a whole host of designated extra controls. Excellent. HyperX Alloy Elite | £81 (save £69)
If the K95 isn't for you, our second choice of keyboard is the HyperX Alloy Elite, and it's a fantastic mechanical plank. You save £35 on Amazon Prime Day.View Deal Razer Blackwidow Elite gaming keyboard | £122 (save £58)
A quality mechanical keyboard for a bit less this prime day. It'll brighten up your setup as well as add a genuinely fast and responsive keyboard to ensure your gaming inputs are as speedy as they come.View Deal Logitech G910 Orion Spectrum RGB Mechanical Keyboard | £75 on Amazon (save £85) View Deal
This keyboard offers a fast response time compared to other mechanical keyboards and you can customise its look with the snazzy RGB lighting.
Gaming mice
Corsair M65 Elite gaming mouse | £40 (save £20)
This is a great gaming mouse, and now comes in at a tantalising price. The M65 gets you an 18,000 DPI Optical Sensor, some funky RGB lighting, and adjustable weights to make it just right for you.View Deal Razer Deathadder Elite gaming mouse | £41 (save £29)
We called it our best gaming mouse for shooters, and here it is at a very reasonable price, about one pound short of its all-time low.
Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum | £33 on Amazon (save £37) View Deal
Add some colour to your gaming set-up with 'breathing light patterns' and the 11 programmable buttons will probably be useful too.
Gaming headsets
Razer Kraken Tournament Edition headset | £63 (save 35%) View Deal
Save yourself a massive £36 on this excellent gaming headset, one of the best for PC gaming. It's got superb 7.1 sound, and an in-line control.
Corsair Void Pro RGB wireless gaming headset | £70 (save £35)
If you're a bit fed up of your headset being tethered to your machine then this great wireless headset from Corsair is for you. Its a saving of 20 percent and get s you comfort, connectivity, audio quality and a stylish design, all in one.View Deal SteelSeries Arctis 7 Wireless Gaming Headset | £93 (save £35) View Deal
This wireless headset provides lossless audio, zero interference, and a great gaming mic.
SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless Gaming Headset | £205 (save £75) View Deal
Enjoy 2.4G wireless lossless audio with this gaming headset.
Gaming laptops
When the Amazon Prime Day PC deals begin, this is where you’ll find the best laptop offers. It’s a good time to invest; the best gaming laptops are usually a bit pricey, so Prime Day discounts make them much more affordable. Just remember to move fast. These reductions don’t always last long, and that’s to say nothing of them going out of stock. Here’s a few that have caught our eye already that are offering decent deals before Prime Day begins in earnest next week.
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G GA502DU | GTX 1660 Ti | 15.6-inch 1080p 120Hz | AMD Ryzen R7 | 512GB NVMe | £999 (save £200)
Thanks to an AMD CPU (it's actually AMD's fastest quad-core mobile processor), this Asus portable is remarkably affordable, despite packing Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti graphics and a hefty 512GB NVMe SSD, not to mention an IPS panel with 120Hz refresh. What a package.View Deal ASUS TUF FX505GM-AL279T | 15.6" 1080p | i7-8750H | GTX 1060 | 8GB RAM | 256GB + 1TB HDD | £780 (save £520)
Save more than a third on this well-balanced and nicely specced gaming laptop. The specs might not blow your socks off at first glance, but getting that much power in a portable machine for that price is excellent value.View Deal ASUS TUF FX705GM-EW019T | 17.3" 60Hz | Core i7-8750H | GTX 1060 | £930 (save £371) View Deal
This might have extraordinarily mind-blowing specs, but it's pricetag is attractive nearly a third off) and it will still serve you well enough to play all the latest games at good levels of graphical fidelity.
ASUS ROG Strix HERO GL504GV | 15.6" 144Hz | Core i7-8750H | RTX 2060 | £1,450 (save £109)
This is a healthy saving of about a quarter on a very capable gaming laptop. Packing an RTX 2060 graphics card and getting on the good side of 1500 quid are two reasons why this is a good deal.View Deal HP Omen 15 gaming laptop | i7-8750H | GTX 1060 | 8GB RAM | 256 SSD + 1TB HDD | £999 (save £300)
A healthy saving off a solid gaming laptop. It's offering pretty good value given you;l be able to play all the latest games at good fidelity while also bagging that portable power factor too.View Deal
Gaming pre-built PCs
Want to dive into PC gaming without the hassle of building your own rig? No problem—the best gaming PCs come ready-made and prepared. This saves you the fuss of figuring out which components you need, gets you a machine built by pros, and it also means you can upgrade later as and when you see fit. We’ve listed the current top offers for these pre-built machines here (there's not many...yet).
Corsair One i160 | i9-9900K | RTX 2080Ti | 32GB RAM | 480GB M.2 SSD + 2TB HDD | £3,059 (save £341)
This remains a seriously capable, do-anything machine that will tide you over for the many years. Just look at those headline specs.
Gaming accessories
Logitech C920 Pro webcam | £25 (was £85) View Deal
A fantastic webcam, with the ability to stream 30fps at 1080p resolution. And with a whopping £60 off, this is an absolute bargain.
Corsair M1100 Qi wireless charging mouse mat | £37 (save 50%) View Deal
If you're looking for the ultimate mouse pad, and need something to charge your wireless pointer... this has 50% off on Prime Day and is well worth grabbing.
Seagate 8TB External HDD | £110 (save £70)
Get this external HDD and (surely) all your storage needs will be met. This gargantuan hard drive is a relative steal at this price and will provide another backup point for all your important data and game saves.View Deal
Elgato Game Capture 4K60 Pro | £252 (save £108)
One of our favourite capture cards has a big old axe taken to its price tag here. It might not do 4K but maintaining a solid 60fps at 720p is still respectable for such a reliable card for amateur and pro alike.View Deal
Other tech
It is not just PC related stuff going on sale during the Amazon Prime Day deals in 2019, and you'll be able to save big in loads of other areas from 4K TVs to smart home tech to retro consoles and...the Instant Pot cooker. We've picked out a few non-PC highlights here.
Samsung T5 1TB portable SSD | £158 on Amazon (save £200)
Weighing in at just under 50g, this portable SSD is lightweight and compact with transfer speeds nearly 5 times faster than a regular external HDD.View Deal Phillips Hue Ambience starter kit | £118 on Amazon (save £32)
Get some reactive, dynamic mood lighting going with this dramatically discounted starter set. Hue is compatible with Razer Chroma if you already have an RGB setup. Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) | £22 (save £28) View Deal
Not strictly a PC part, but it's something cool to have in your home. And at £22 it's tough to refuse, so you should snap one up during Prime Day.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K | £25 (was £50) View Deal
Save yourself 50% on the Fire TV Stick 4K edition. Again, not really PC tech, but if you need something to plug into your TV and play streaming services, this is it.
Instant Pot Duo V2 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker | £100 (save £70)
If you're looking for something non-PC gaming-related, PCG's Tim Clark swears by this cooking instrument, going as far as recommending
this recipe to go with it.View Deal
Amazon Prime Day deals - is it worth keeping Prime?
Anyone taking part in Prime Day needed to be signed up for Amazon Prime, and many people actually just subscribe to the free trial and then quit after the shopping event is over. But is it worth sticking around, or should you save your money? Well, depends how much you enjoy Prime Video, which is the main perk of being a Prime member.
There's a decent wedge of TV on there, with highlights being Good Omens, American Gods, and Black Sails. You get a fair selection of movies too, and you can often rent the latest releases much cheaper than the standard price. It isn't as good value as Netflix, in our opinion, but it's probably worth the cost if you're heavily into TV and movies.
The other perk of Amazon Prime is free delivery on most items. If you're buying larger PC components like cases, the delivery charges can stack up, so it may be worth holding on to that sub. If you're someone who only occasionally buys from Amazon, it probably isn't worth it.
Amazon Prime Day deals - when will they happen in 2020?
Let's face it, Prime Day is coming back in 2020. Unless there's some kind of miraculous turn-around, where Amazon suddenly decides to become a non-profit and give away all their earthly goods, we're going to be pouring money into the site in July 2020. The most likely date is July 13-14, which is the Monday and Tuesday closest to the middle of the month.
Next year, you'll likely see savings on largely the same kit as this year, only it'll be newer models. 20-series GPUs? Certainly. A stack of NVMe SSDs? Almost certainly. Even more IPS panels and 4K-ready monitors? Yes and yes. Better tech, but not quite the latest stuff.
Whatever happens, we'll be here to guide you through the madness, and give you a bit of perspective on what's worth buying, and what you should probably leave locked in Amazon's warehouses, gathering dust until the end of time. Or, y'know, Black Friday 2020.
