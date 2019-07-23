Amazon Prime Day UK deals - it's all over for another year

The summer's biggest PC shopping event is over. At midnight on July 16, the Amazon Prime Day deals ended, and all our wallets breathed a collective sigh of relief. If you wanted to pop some new components in your PC, and wanted to save yourself a few dollars, then you missed out. Not the end of the world, but it does mean that you're reliant on flash sales and 'deals of the day' to find the parts you need, until the inevitable behemoth of Black Friday stomps in this November. As an opportunity to bulk out your rig or upgrade your set-up, Amazon Prime Day is becoming a more established event and this year marks the biggest and longest sale from the retailer to date. There's an inevitability to its return in 2020, likely on July 13-14.

The Amazon Prime Day deals actually served PC owners well this year. While components like SSDs and some of the best gaming monitors are regulars in the discount pages on most retailers, they dropped especially low via Amazon. Laptops were the real winners, though, and the Razer Blade 15 was actually one of the biggest sellers among PCG's audience, along with the trusty Samsung 860 EVO 1TB SSD, which is fast becoming a PC essential.

Below is a list of the stuff you could've bought on Amazon Prime Day. Sure, it's now back up to full price, but it's still worth a scan to see what might have been. If nothing else, it'll give you a decent idea of what each item is worth and, if you're planning to buy anything on this list over the next few months, you'll be able to see whether or not you're actually getting a good deal. As a rule of thumb, if you see it cheaper than it was on Prime Day, it's probably worth a serious look.

Best deals you missed

HyperX Alloy Elite | £81 (save £69)

A quality gaming keyboard for about a third off its RRP. That's a great deal enabling you to get your hands on one of the best in the business, and one of our favourites of last year. View Deal

ASUS TUF FX505GM | £779 (save £520)

A great price for 1 144Hz IPS gaming laptop with Nvidia 1060 graphics and a six-core Intel CPU, plus both a 256GB SSD and 1TB HDD. View Deal

PC games

Watch Dogs 2 | £10 (save 80%)

A surprisingly decent open-world game at a very tempting price. Normally £50, you now get this one for a tenner. Well worth a look. Save at checkout. View Deal

Gaming monitors

Acer Predator XB321HK gaming monitor | 27" | IPS | 4K ready | £520 (save £230)

It's a stand out deal for a reason. This is just a great 4K monitor that will give you some of the best pictures money can buy, and on a terrific IPS panel.

AOC AGON AG352UCG6 | £730 (save £78)

A high-at-first-glance pricetag perhaps but extra budget will add more time and durability to your options. And this AOC is such a model, perfectly placed with a widescreen 1440p resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and a 4ms response time. View Deal

ASUS MG279Q | £470 (save £40)

This is a fine 1440p IPS panel gaming monitor with a 4ms response time 144HZ refresh rate and FreeSync to improve your picture. A little money off now too to sweeten the deal.

ASUS VG248QE gaming monitor| £200 (save £44)

This is our favourite gaming monitor for smaller budgets and also our favourite monitor for purely 1080p gaming. Coming in at under the 2000-pounds mark makes this a great deal. Perhaps even better as a quality second monitor.

SSDs and HDDs

Samsung 860 EVO 1TB | £100 (save 62%)

Our top SSD for gaming, in terms of speed vs value, is down to less than £100. That's the cheapest we've seen it in the UK, and a steal at this price. View Deal

Samsung 970 Pro 512GB | £134 (save 52%)

Saving you half price on this Samsung SSD is going to be hard to beat even once Prime Day starts properly. A truly excellently fast M.2 SSD with exceptional durability rated to have 300TB of writes. View Deal

WD Black SN750 250GB| £63.50 (save 23%)

This is a brilliant NVMe model and if you're budget is under 100 quid, then odds on you'll end up buying this. Really solid timings as well as decent monitoring software make this a strong contender. View Deal

Graphics cards

You won’t get very far without the best graphics cards ; they’re a linchpin that make modern games the eye-catching beauties they are. Even though there are a staggering number of GPUs around (to say nothing of rival brands, variants, and the capacity for 1080p or 4K) there are some on offer now, even before Amazon’s event starts.

Asus Dual Geforce RTX 2080 8GB OC Edition | £620 (save £270)

A beast of a card but offering a healthy discount to boot. This Asus GPU brings a variant of nearly the best graphics card of them all dangerously close to the 600 quid mark and very tempting indeed. View Deal

MSI AMD Radeon RX 570 Armor 8G | £160 (save £108)

We're really big fans of the AMD cards as they can offer exceptional value for money. This one is no different and the discount exaggerates this further. Great for a 1080p gaming on a budget. View Deal

Gaming keyboards

Corsair K95 RGB mechanical gaming keyboard | £126 (save £59)

Our favourite gaming keyboard at a far cheaper price than normal. It's north of 100 quid so will feel like a considerable investment - but it is just that. A big keyboard with all the features from RGB aesthetics to a whole host of designated extra controls. Excellent.

HyperX Alloy Elite | £81 (save £69)

If the K95 isn't for you, our second choice of keyboard is the HyperX Alloy Elite, and it's a fantastic mechanical plank. You save £35 on Amazon Prime Day. View Deal

Razer Blackwidow Elite gaming keyboard | £122 (save £58)

A quality mechanical keyboard for a bit less this prime day. It'll brighten up your setup as well as add a genuinely fast and responsive keyboard to ensure your gaming inputs are as speedy as they come. View Deal

Gaming mice

Corsair M65 Elite gaming mouse | £40 (save £20)

This is a great gaming mouse, and now comes in at a tantalising price. The M65 gets you an 18,000 DPI Optical Sensor, some funky RGB lighting, and adjustable weights to make it just right for you. View Deal

Razer Deathadder Elite gaming mouse | £41 (save £29)

We called it our best gaming mouse for shooters, and here it is at a very reasonable price, about one pound short of its all-time low.



Gaming headsets

Corsair Void Pro RGB wireless gaming headset | £70 (save £35)

If you're a bit fed up of your headset being tethered to your machine then this great wireless headset from Corsair is for you. Its a saving of 20 percent and get s you comfort, connectivity, audio quality and a stylish design, all in one. View Deal

Gaming laptops

When the Amazon Prime Day PC deals begin, this is where you’ll find the best laptop offers. It’s a good time to invest; the best gaming laptops are usually a bit pricey, so Prime Day discounts make them much more affordable. Just remember to move fast. These reductions don’t always last long, and that’s to say nothing of them going out of stock. Here’s a few that have caught our eye already that are offering decent deals before Prime Day begins in earnest next week.

Gaming pre-built PCs

Want to dive into PC gaming without the hassle of building your own rig? No problem—the best gaming PCs come ready-made and prepared. This saves you the fuss of figuring out which components you need, gets you a machine built by pros, and it also means you can upgrade later as and when you see fit. We’ve listed the current top offers for these pre-built machines here (there's not many...yet).

Gaming accessories

Seagate 8TB External HDD | £110 (save £70)

Get this external HDD and (surely) all your storage needs will be met. This gargantuan hard drive is a relative steal at this price and will provide another backup point for all your important data and game saves. View Deal

Elgato Game Capture 4K60 Pro | £252 (save £108)

One of our favourite capture cards has a big old axe taken to its price tag here. It might not do 4K but maintaining a solid 60fps at 720p is still respectable for such a reliable card for amateur and pro alike.View Deal

Other tech

It is not just PC related stuff going on sale during the Amazon Prime Day deals in 2019, and you'll be able to save big in loads of other areas from 4K TVs to smart home tech to retro consoles and...the Instant Pot cooker. We've picked out a few non-PC highlights here.

Phillips Hue Ambience starter kit | £118 on Amazon (save £32)

Get some reactive, dynamic mood lighting going with this dramatically discounted starter set. Hue is compatible with Razer Chroma if you already have an RGB setup.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K | £25 (was £50)

Save yourself 50% on the Fire TV Stick 4K edition. Again, not really PC tech, but if you need something to plug into your TV and play streaming services, this is it. View Deal

Amazon Prime Day deals - is it worth keeping Prime?

Anyone taking part in Prime Day needed to be signed up for Amazon Prime, and many people actually just subscribe to the free trial and then quit after the shopping event is over. But is it worth sticking around, or should you save your money? Well, depends how much you enjoy Prime Video, which is the main perk of being a Prime member.

There's a decent wedge of TV on there, with highlights being Good Omens, American Gods, and Black Sails. You get a fair selection of movies too, and you can often rent the latest releases much cheaper than the standard price. It isn't as good value as Netflix, in our opinion, but it's probably worth the cost if you're heavily into TV and movies.

The other perk of Amazon Prime is free delivery on most items. If you're buying larger PC components like cases, the delivery charges can stack up, so it may be worth holding on to that sub. If you're someone who only occasionally buys from Amazon, it probably isn't worth it.

Amazon Prime Day deals - when will they happen in 2020?

Let's face it, Prime Day is coming back in 2020. Unless there's some kind of miraculous turn-around, where Amazon suddenly decides to become a non-profit and give away all their earthly goods, we're going to be pouring money into the site in July 2020. The most likely date is July 13-14, which is the Monday and Tuesday closest to the middle of the month.

Next year, you'll likely see savings on largely the same kit as this year, only it'll be newer models. 20-series GPUs? Certainly. A stack of NVMe SSDs? Almost certainly. Even more IPS panels and 4K-ready monitors? Yes and yes. Better tech, but not quite the latest stuff.

Whatever happens, we'll be here to guide you through the madness, and give you a bit of perspective on what's worth buying, and what you should probably leave locked in Amazon's warehouses, gathering dust until the end of time. Or, y'know, Black Friday 2020.

