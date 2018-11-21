Almost everything on eBay is 15% off until 8PM ET

(Image credit: Wikimedia Commons via Steven Arnold)

One every few weeks, eBay releases a site-wide coupon that takes 10-15 percent off the cost of most items. It seemed very likely that the company would release another coupon during the Black Friday rush, and that has now been confirmed. Right now, you can use coupon code PICKFAST to get 15 percent off almost everything on eBay, with one catch—you have to use the mobile app to check out.

The code works from now until tonight at 8PM Eastern Time. The discount is capped at $100 off, so you're going to save the most money if you buy something that costs hundreds of dollars—like a new graphics card or pre-built PC. Products in the Coin/Paper Money, Real Estate, Gift Cards/Coupons, and eBay Motors categories are excluded.

Here are some PC-related deals that work with the coupon:

I'd recommend grabbing one of the above products (or anything else you might like) quickly—several popular graphics cards and other components are already sold out. You can download the eBay app for iOS and Android.