Alien: Isolation is free for 24 hours on the Epic Store

Alien: Isolation is one of the greatest movie-adjacent games ever made, scoring a whopping 93% at launch from PC Gamer, which makes it a whole 15% better than Cyberpunk 2077 (Internet: this is a joke). An immersive and deeply faithful horror sim, Isolation casts the player as Ripley's daughter Amanda, tasked with exploring a huge space station called Sevastopol, where the human crew seems MIA and something wicked this way comes.

It's an incredible game, and for the next 24 hours you can pick it up for free at the Epic Store. The deal expires 22 December at 11am EST / 4pm BST.

Need more convincing? Here's PCG's resident Alien-liker Andy Kelly on the making of the game, why the lo-fi tech is perfect, the best mods, and perhaps most importantly what Isolation gets right that Covenant got wrong. Alien is one of the great properties and, like many of them, has suffered the indignity of poor sequels and spinoffs. Isolation is one of the few that stands tall next to Alien and Aliens: don't miss it.