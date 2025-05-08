Alien: Rogue Incursion will escape its VR shackles and become a normal bug-hunt shooter later this year

Alien: Rogue Incursion Evolved Edition | PS5 & PC Announce Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Alien: Rogue Incursion launched on Steam in 2024 to "mixed" user reviews and modest player numbers, no doubt in large part because it's a VR-exclusive game and if you don't have a headset, well, you just can't play. But in September, those of us who are not VR equipped will have a chance to check it out for ourselves via Alien: Rogue Incursion Evolved Edition, a "re-envisioned" take on the game that opens it up to all PC gamers.

The new-for-most-of-us Alien game follows former colonial marine Zula Hendricks on her mission to expose "black-site experiments" being conducted by the Weyland-Yutani corporation. In the company of her synthetic companion Davis 01, she must penetrate the Gemini Exoplanet Solutions research facility and, using both stealth and guns, deal with yet another xenomorph infestation.

The current Steam listing for Alien: Rogue Incursion Evolved Edition is for the first of a two-part story, "where you will uncover the secrets lurking within the GES facility on LV-354, the enigmatic planet Purdan." Developer Survios says it "stands alone as a complete story," but also "leaves you hanging on a thrilling cliffhanger," which honestly does not sound like a complete story to me—if anything, it's the opposite.

Still, while the reviews on Steam are mixed—68% positive, which isn't great but far from disastrous—the VR version of Alien: Rogue Incursion seems to be faring better on the Meta Store, where it holds a 4/5 rating across 475 reviews. Dodgy performance seems to be the most common complaint on Steam, which the new non-VR version may do something about. But it also may not—there are no system requirements listed at this point, nor did Survios say anything about how the game has been "re-envisioned," so we'll have to wait and see on that front.

Alien: Rogue Incursion Evolved Edition is set to launch on September 30, and one bit of potential good news is that owners of the VR version may get this updated edition for free. It hasn't been confirmed yet, but several people who own the VR release say the Evolved Edition has already been added to their library. I've reached out to Survios to ask and will update if I receive a reply.