This RTX 3060-powered gaming PC is down to just $1,230 right now

There are plenty of savings to be had on gaming PCs right now. If you're looking for proof or inspiration then check out our guide to the best Black Friday PC gaming PC deals. What you will notice here though is the biggest savings, understandably enough, tend to be saved for high-end hardware. Saving hundreds of dollars, but still signing off on the best part of $2,000 isn't for everyone, which is why this CyberPowerPC deal over on B&H Photo is worth pointing out.

At just $1,229.99, here is a gaming PC that won't destroy your life's savings, but at the same time, it certainly won't pull any punches when it comes to 1080p gaming. Kitted out with an 11th Gen Core i5 11600KF processor, that has six cores to call its own and a top clock speed of 4.9GHz, this is a solid chip whether you're looking to enjoy some work or play.

CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme | Core i5 11600KF | RTX 3060 | 16GB RAM | 1TB NVMe SSD | $1,469.99 CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme | Core i5 11600KF | RTX 3060 | 16GB RAM | 1TB NVMe SSD | $1,469.99 $1,229.99 at B&H Photo (save $240)

The rest of the spec is on point, with a healthy amount of RAM and storage, and it's all contained in a vibrant, blinged-out chassis. You even get a keyboard and mouse while saving $240 off the normal price.



The rest of the specification is solid too, with no obvious compromises undermining the whole deal—something we've definitely seen elsewhere. That means you've got 16GB of DDR4 RAM present, and that's two sticks of the stuff, so the system is operating at optimal dual-channel mode.

Then there's the 1TB NVMe SSD to make sure that you're not waiting around for your games to load, which is exactly what we'd want from any PC these days. This is a standard PC chassis as well, so if you want to add to the specs with your own hard drives/SSDs, then you can.

It's a pretty sweet looking machine as well, with the three front fans all picked out in their RGB splendour and a fourth fan tucked behind the CPU helping to keep your components cool. That side window affords a great view of the PCs innards, which undoubtedly means you'll find yourself staring in awe at the machine's light show whenever you turn it on.

With a total saving of $240, this is a quality deal on a system that makes the most of the RTX 3060 at its heart.