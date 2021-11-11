This RTX 3060 gaming PC is one of the cheapest we've seen, but you won't get it 'til January

Amazon is selling this CyberPowerPC Xtreme VR gaming PC for less than any place else, even undercutting other PCs on Amazon with similar specs. It comes with an Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060 12GB and Intel Core i5 11600KF, which is seriously good value for $1,200.

This PC fulfills all the requirements for a great mid-range machine in 2021. That RTX 3060 12GB is a great graphics card that's tough to find on its own nowadays, and paired with the Intel Core i5 11600KF, you shouldn't have to worry about being precious with the presets in-game. That's paired with 16GB of DDR4 RAM, loaded into an Intel B560 motherboard.

You'll find 500GB of NVMe SSD storage to fill with your Steam library, which is a bit slim by today's standards. You'll be easily able to upgrade this PC with a different SSD or expand on what's in there, at least, or consider the other model of this machine we've spotted over at B&H Photo with a 1TB SSD.

CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme | Intel Core i5 11600KF | Nvidia RTX 3060 | 16GB RAM | 500GB SSD | $1,199.99 at Amazon CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme | Intel Core i5 11600KF | Nvidia RTX 3060 | 16GB RAM | 500GB SSD | $1,199.99 at Amazon

This is a great PC for this price. With the fantastic RTX 3060 and a powerful 11th Gen Intel CPU, it really is an awesome offering. That said, it comes with one caveat, it won't ship until January, so it's not much of a holiday buy. Still, if you can survive until then, this is going awfully cheap by today's standards for the specs. To find the cheapest price on this one, you may have to head to the other retailers selling this product, as it's Amazon's direct listing that's the cheapest though it doesn't show up by default.

The only other gaming PC deal we've seen around this price boasting similar specifications is the near-exact same model over at B&H Photo. That model also requires a little patience, unless you can find it in-store near you, and comes with a 1TB SSD for $1,230. Definitely worth considering that extra SSD capacity, too.

CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme | Core i5 11600KF | RTX 3060 | 16GB RAM | 1TB NVMe SSD | $1,469.99 CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme | Core i5 11600KF | RTX 3060 | 16GB RAM | 1TB NVMe SSD | $1,469.99 $1,229.99 at B&H Photo (save $240)

This is a tasty deal on a gaming PC that will gobble up your games and spit out a smooth frame rate at 1080p. The RTX 3080 is core to this deal, although the six-core, 12-thread Core i5 11600KF is worth highlighting too. The rest of the spec is on point, with a healthy amount of RAM and storage, and it's all contained in a vibrant, blinged-out chassis. You even get a keyboard and mouse while saving $240 off the normal price.



Either PC offers a good base from which you can build up an even more kitted out gaming PC. Extra SSD storage, or a HDD for high capacity, makes for an easy and obvious upgrade, as would a better CPU cooler. It appears CyberPowerPC opts for a compact cooler on this model, so you may want to look into a beefier cooler for peace of mind.

Both PCs do come with a caveat, however, and it's likely down to their apparent popularity. Both Amazon and B&H Photo cite stock returning in the near-future, and Amazon states the earliest ship date for the CyberPowerPC Xtreme VR is early January.

Not ideal if you're shopping for the holidays, but if you can wait just a bit longer you might save some cash in the long-run.