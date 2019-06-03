This mouse built for MMO gaming is on sale for $30 today

If you're looking for the best gaming mouse for playing MMO games, Logitech's G600 is probably on your radar. It offers way more buttons than your average mouse and tracks fairly well, and it's marked down to just $29.99 right now.

That's $50 off its list price. While the $79.99 MSRP is a bit ambitious, this is one of the cheapest prices we've seen for this rodent.

Logitech G600 MMO Gaming Mouse | RGB | $29.99 (save $50)

Need more buttons for your MMO games? Logitech's G600 has 20 of them, including a dozen on the thumb panel. One of the buttons can be used to swap between primary and secondary controls of all the rest, allowing for double the number of actions. Buy at Amazon



The G600 has 20 "MMO-tuned" buttons, include 12 buttons that are handily accessible on the left-side thumb panel. There is also a G-Shift button that effectively doubles the number of actions you can perform, and an 8,200 dpi sensor underneath the hood.

Note that this is a wired rodent. If you'd prefer a mouse with no tail, check out our list of the best wireless gaming mice for some alternative suggestions (albeit none are specific to the MMO category).

