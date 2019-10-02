This Lenovo PC with a GTX 1660 Ti has dropped to $684

(Image credit: Lenovo)

If you're in the market for a new mid-range gaming PC, one variant of Lenovo's "IdeaCentre" T540 might interest you. The desktop is now just $683.99, a savings of $36 from the previous price, and a $316 drop from the original MSRP.

The T540 (sounds like a Terminator model name, doesn't it?) is equipped with a 6-core Intel Core i5-9400F processor, 16GB of 2666MHz DDR4 memory, a 256GB PCIe SSD, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB graphics card, and a copy of Windows 10 Home. The 'F' in the processor model means there are no integrated graphics, but since a GPU is present, it doesn't matter much.

Although we haven't tested this specific model ourselves, the combination of a Core i5 CPU and GTX 1660 Ti means this should be a great mid-range gaming rig, capable of playing most games at 1080p or 1440p (though you might have to lower settings for the latter). Lenovo is also throwing in a keyboard and mouse.