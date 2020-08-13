This gaming PC with an RTX 2070 Super is on sale for $1,250

Building your own desktop is typically cheaper than buying a pre-built machine, but there's definitely a reason why consoles are so popular. Some people would rather buy something that works out of the box, and sales can also turn pre-built PCs into a better value. One desktop from ABS with an RTX 2070 Super graphics card is currently on sale for $1,249.99, a $250 discount from the original MSRP. It's also the cheapest PC on Newegg right now with that graphics card.

The desktop on sale has an Intel Core i7-9700 processor, which isn't one of Intel's newer 10th-gen CPUs, but it still has 8 cores and 8 threads. There's also 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD for storage, and a B365 motherboard. It would have been nice to see a larger SSD, given that there are more than a few 1TB SSDs that only cost around $100, but at least that can be upgraded easily down the road.

The main selling point is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super graphics card, which is an excellent GPU for 1440p or 4K gaming. You can read more about it in our original review of the 2070 Super, which also includes benchmarks from some popular games.

Finally, it wouldn't really be a gaming PC without unnecessary lights, so ABS has added four 120M RGB fans to the front of the case. The desktop also uses 4mm tempered glass side panels, so you can see everything going on inside your PC.