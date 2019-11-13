This gaming PC with an RTX 2070 Super is on sale for $1,000 right now

The deals on gaming PCs appear to be ramping up as Black Friday approaches. If you have the budget, one model from SkyTech with an RTX 2070 graphics card is on sale for $1,000, a drop of $280 from the original price. That's significantly cheaper than every other gaming PC with the same graphics card (at least on Newegg), and the rest of the specs aren't bad either.

The full list of hardware in this PC includes an AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (6-core/12-thread) CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super graphics card with 8GB of GDDR6 memory, an AMD B450 motherboard, 16GB of 3000MHz DDR4 RAM, a 500GB SSD, a 550W 80+ Bronze power supply, and 802.11ac Wi-Fi. Windows 10 Home 64-bit is pre-installed.

Most PCs around this price use a GTX 1660 graphics card, making this desktop with a significantly more-powerful RTX 2070 Super an excellent deal. For comparison, the next-cheapest PC on Newegg right now with an RTX 2070 Super costs $1,290. Snag this deal while you can.