This desktop gaming PC with a GTX 1660 is on sale for $1,000

Building your own PC can be a lot of fun (and cost-effective), but if buying lots of separate components and assembling them sounds like more effort than it's worth, there's nothing wrong with picking up a pre-built gaming PC—especially when you can get one on sale.

One of CyberPowerPC's desktops with an Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 graphics card is just $999 right now from the Microsoft Store, a $100 savings from the usual price for this model.

This PC has an Intel Core i7-9700F processor (the F means no integrated graphics), an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 graphics card, a 512GB NVMe SSD, a 1TB 7200 RPM hard drive for extra games storage, and 16GB of DDR4 RAM. Windows 10 Home is pre-installed, and the PC comes with a keyboard, mouse, and mouse pad.

The combination of a Core i7 CPU and GTX 1660 means this PC should be able to handle most games just fine at 1080p/1440p, and if you decide to upgrade the graphics card down the road, the 8-core/8-thread CPU won't be a performance bottleneck.