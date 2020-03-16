This Dell gaming PC with a GTX 1660 Ti is just $664 right now

Even though building your own gaming PC can be fun, we don't shame anyone for picking up a pre-built desktop with everything ready to go. Right now, one of Dell's entry-level gaming PCs with an Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti graphics card is down to $664, making it one of the cheapest desktops we've seen yet with that GPU⁠—most are priced around $700-1,000.

The default configuration for this PC includes a six-core/six-thread Intel Core i5-9400 processor, an Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti graphics card with 6GB of VRAM, 8GB of DDR4 memory at 2666MHz, a 128GB boot SSD, a 1TB 7200RPM hard drive for storing games, and a 360W power supply.

Dell G5 Gaming Desktop| $663.99 (save $136)

The base configuration normally costs $799.99, but when you enter code SAVE17 at checkout, the price drops to $663.99. The coupon code will also save you money if you choose a higher-end model.View Deal

Those specifications aren't bad for the price, but there are two primary bottlenecks. First, there's only 8GB of RAM, and many games are starting to require 16GB. Second, the tiny 128GB boot SSD means you'll have to move most of your files to the 1TB hard drive.

Thankfully, the shortcomings are easy to fix down the road: buying another 8GB RAM only costs around $40, and a large 1TB SSD costs roughly $100. You can also select different storage and RAM options on the product page, but Dell charges more than the cost of buying and installing the part yourself.