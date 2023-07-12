These Prime Day deal duds have me wondering if some companies missed the point

Generally, Prime Day is an excellent time to nab yourself a deal on everything from full gaming PCs to SSDs to the most tempting of forbidden fruit, but not everything is quite as generous an offer as the big red "Prime Day Sale" sticker would have you believe. In fact, some of the stuff that's gotten a price cut is downright laughable: barely more than an attempt to offload some unwanted stock to unsuspecting punters.

Not you and me, of course, because you're here reading about all the best deals that we've painstakingly uncovered in the Bezos deal mines. But I guarantee you that someone, somewhere out there has dropped four figures on an RTX 30-series gaming laptop and thought they'd snagged themselves a bargain.

A moment of silence for them, please.

BTW, we're MANUALLY curating all the best Amazon Prime Day PC gaming deals right here.

At least it's good comedy for the rest of us, though. So, if I may, here are five of the worst and strangest offers I've stumbled across as I've pored through this Prime Day's many, many deals.

LG Gram | Nvidia RTX 2050 | 12th Gen Intel i7 CPU | 16-inch | 1600p | 144Hz | 16GB DDR4 | 1TB SSD | $1,355 $1,249.99 on Amazon

A nice screen, a decent chip, and a roomy hard drive are all let down by that aged and underpowered GPU.

No one should be spending over a thousand American dollars for a laptop that somehow manages to tote an RTX 2050 despite coming out last year. I don't even know how that happens. Perhaps someone is stuck in the LG Gram factory and this is the only way they have to tell the outside world something is wrong.

ASUS TUF Dash 15 | Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti | Intel i7 11370H CPU | 15.6-inch | 144Hz | 8GB DDR4 | 512GB SSD | $969.99 $869.99 on Amazon

A good deal in a past life, this laptop has been seriously outcompeted in this year's Prime Day, particularly in terms of its RAM and storage offerings.

Once upon a time, maybe, this would have been a perfectly adequate deal, but that time has long since passed. Dropping nearly a grand on this machine would be a strange move at the best of times, but right now you can get a totally different Asus laptop—the Asus ROG X13 Flow—for 20 bucks less than this one, and that comes with double the storage, double the RAM, and the exact same GPU. It's a no-brainer.

Acer Inspire TC | Nvidia GTX 1660 Super | Intel i7 12700F CPU | 16GB DDR4 | 512GB SSD | $1,199.99 $999.99 on Amazon

A downright baffling choice when you can pick up a rig with a 40-series RTX card and a current-gen CPU for less money right now. It does have that optical drive though, so there's that.

You can, right now, as we speak, acquire a gaming PC with a current-gen Intel CPU, an RTX 40-series GPU, and a 1TB SSD for a mere $989.99, so colour me confused that anyone would go out of their way to spend an extra ten bucks on a tower with a last-gen chip and a GTX 1660 Super whirring way in its innards. Is it the optical drive? It's probably the optical drive. I bet the Zoomers are all about burning CD-Rs these days.

Yeyian Odachi Gaming PC| Nvidia RTX 4090 | AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D CPU | 32GB DDR5 | 2TB SSD | $4,199.99 $3,569.99 on Amazon

Not actually an outrageous price for the sheer amount of stuff packed into it, but if you've got a small fortune burning a hole in your pocket, you could certainly spend it more wisely.

I mean, to be fair, considering this is a kind of Kendall Roy "I literally don't even know what money is" PC build where someone has just picked all the biggest and bestest parts off a shelf and shoved them into a case, the price isn't exactly a shocker. But if you've recently knocked over a bank, you could do much smarter things with your ill-gotten gains. Take, for example, this Cobratype RTX 4090 that will get you pretty much the exact same oomph for over $300 less.

Hillsdale Furniture Game Chair| Several Wheels | Adjustable Height | Aristocratic Air | The Chair Your Gaming Chair Wishes It Was | $700 $455.06 on Amazon

A bargain at twice the price, and a surefire way to end up against the wall when the revolution comes.

Okay, this is kind of cheating because I don't think this is meant to be a gaming chair despite being called a "game chair". I'm fairly certain you're meant to lounge in this as you play baccarat with your Reform Club chums after a long hard day of owning lots of things and people that make money for you. Nevertheless, it keeps coming up when I search for a "gaming chair prime day deal," and I'm now absolutely desperate to replace my own desk chair setup with this sumptuous leather-and-studs behemoth so that I can start Putting On Airs in meetings. Sorry, was this meant to be the worst Prime Day deals? This is clearly the best.