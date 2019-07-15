The Razer Deathadder Elite is 50% off for Prime Day

For gaming, for browsing, and for pretty much everything else, the Razer Deathadder Elite is an excellent mouse—one of our picks for best gaming mouse, in fact. The shape is pretty much perfect and it says something that despite various upgrades made to the Deathadder over the years, that shape has never changed. It's just plain comfortable no matter what kind of grip you use.

And while you're looking for Amazon Prime Day PC deals, you'll find a great one for the Razer Deathadder Elite. The gaming mouse is 50 percent off today, making it only $35—the lowest its been priced on Amazon.

The Deathadder is built with one of the best mouse sensors out there with 99.4% resolution accuracy and a 450 IPS rating. It'll give you flawless tracking, which is especially important for playing shooters, and the sensor works equally well on a cloth mousepad or one with a hard surface.

We don't hesitate to recommend this mouse to anyone for playing games, using Photoshop, or just surfing the web. It's one of the best mice out there, and the Prime Day discount is a great deal.

