How to solve the Crypt of Uhrma door puzzle in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Solving the Crypt of Uhrma puzzle in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor requires you to use your Jedi skills and cunning—as well as your eyesight. The solution is easy to miss if you don't keep your eyes peeled, and you'll need to circle back to solve it if you didn't find the entrance when heading along the Pilgrim's Path as part of the story on Jedha. With that in mind, let's look at how to solve the Crypt of Urhma puzzle.
How to open the Crypt of Uhrma
You first encounter the Crypt of Uhrma on Jedha when heading along the Pilgrim's Path with Merrin to reach the Pilgrim Sanctuary. To open the crypt, you can either climb up to the left and carry on to the lift on a plateau that opens a shortcut to it, but also reveals the answer, or just read on for the solution. Once you've cleared all the enemies you'll see a structure on a cliff platform that gives you the answer you're seeking. This formation of pillars shows which bolts you should pull out from the wall of the crypt door using the Force.
So, once you return to the crypt, you'll want to pull out the following bolts so that they start glowing, as you can see in the screenshot above:
- Top left
- Centre left
- Centre right
- Top right
After that, the door will open and you can head inside the crypt, where you'll find a Health Stim (opens in new tab) canister for your troubles.
