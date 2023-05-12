How to solve the Crypt of Uhrma door puzzle in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Solving the Crypt of Uhrma puzzle in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor requires you to use your Jedi skills and cunning—as well as your eyesight. The solution is easy to miss if you don't keep your eyes peeled, and you'll need to circle back to solve it if you didn't find the entrance when heading along the Pilgrim's Path as part of the story on Jedha. With that in mind, let's look at how to solve the Crypt of Urhma puzzle.

If you're still exploring the map after returning to Jedha, you might want to find out how (and why) you should clean the fish tank (opens in new tab), how to defeat the Rancor (opens in new tab) and how to unlock and win at Holo Tactics. (opens in new tab)

How to open the Crypt of Uhrma

You first encounter the Crypt of Uhrma on Jedha when heading along the Pilgrim's Path with Merrin to reach the Pilgrim Sanctuary. To open the crypt, you can either climb up to the left and carry on to the lift on a plateau that opens a shortcut to it, but also reveals the answer, or just read on for the solution. Once you've cleared all the enemies you'll see a structure on a cliff platform that gives you the answer you're seeking. This formation of pillars shows which bolts you should pull out from the wall of the crypt door using the Force.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Respawn) (Image credit: Respawn) (Image credit: Respawn)

So, once you return to the crypt, you'll want to pull out the following bolts so that they start glowing, as you can see in the screenshot above:

Top left

Centre left

Centre right

Top right