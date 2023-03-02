Tech armor offers extra protection against the hungry residents of the island, and every little bit helps when it comes to trying to survive in Sons of the Forest. Sure, you can build a sturdy base with defensive walls (opens in new tab) to help protect yourself, but you'll need to venture into the wilderness for supplies, once in a while, and any armor you can find can mean the difference between life and death.

As luck would have it, tech armor is very good; you'll just need to craft ten pieces to cover your entire body. The materials you need aren't intuitive either, and one requires the use of a 3D printer, so it's not something you'll stumble upon accidentally. If you're ready to learn more, here's how to make tech armor in Sons of the Forest.

How to craft tech armor in Sons of the Forest

There are several items you'll need to craft tech armor, and while most of them can be found at camps or inside caves, there's one item that you won't find lying around.

Here's what you need to make tech armor:

Batteries

Wire

Duct tape

Circuit board

Tech mesh

(Image credit: Endnight Games)

Once you have all of the resources need to make the tech armor, open your inventory and choose to combine the items by right-clicking them. Once all the items are placed, click the cog to craft the tech armor. Now you just need to do that nine more times.

Where to find tech mesh

In order to get Tech mesh, you'll need to make it with a 3D printer. You can find these in secret rooms underground; a green dot on your GPS will usually pinpoint their locations. The easiest 3D printer to access without unlocking other tools first is inside the same cave where you'll eventually find one of the Sons of the Forest keycards (opens in new tab)—the guest keycard, which is the green GPS mark closest to the rope gun (opens in new tab) cave.

Once you've found a printer, you'll need resin for it to work. They usually contain a certain amount already, and you can often find extra on nearby shelves or inside boxes. You'll need 250 resin to make one Tech Mesh, so you'll need to find 2500 resin total to make a full set of armor.