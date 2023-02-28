Sons of the Forest cheats: How to spawn every item, including extra Kelvins

Looking for cheats in Sons of the Forest? You can use console commands to turn on godmode, give yourself every item in the game, change the time of day or the weather, teleport around the map, or even spawn an army of helpful Kelvins (opens in new tab) to get your cabin built extra quickly. And here's more good news: It's pretty easy to access a debug console for the early access survival game that'll let you do all that and more.

To enable cheats in Sons of the Forest, you'll need a couple of mods you can find at Thunderstore, a popular mod repository for games like Valheim, Boneworks, and now Sons of the Forest. First you'll want to install the Thunderstore Mod Manager (opens in new tab), and then use that to install BepInExPack IL2CPP (opens in new tab) and the Sons of the Forest DebugConsole mod (opens in new tab).

Once installed, launch Sons of the Forest by choosing the "Modded" option on the top right of the Thunderstore interface. It may take a while to load if it's the first time you've launched the game this way, but after that first time it should load much more quickly.

Once Sons of the Forest has launched, start a new game or load a save. Once you're in the game, press F1 to bring up the debug console. In the top left corner of your screen, you'll see the console field to type commands. Press F1 again to close the console.

Below you'll find the commands we've tested, followed by a general list of commands discovered by the mod's creator, CallMeSlinky. We haven't tested them all and aren't sure what many of them do yet, so be sure to back up your saved games if you're worried about corrupting your save file. Your saved games should be located at: C:\User\[UserName]\AppData\LocalLow\Endnight\SonsOfTheForest\Saves

Player cheats

Swipe to scroll horizontally godmode on Toggles god mode. Type 'godmode off' to disable survival on/off Toggles survival needs on and off addallitems Give yourself every item in the game goto [x y z] Teleport to map coordinates (ie: 110 -80 -900) showhud on/off Toggles the HUD on and off settimeofday [1-24] Changes the time of day forcerain heavy Changes weather to rain forcerain sunny Changes weather to sunny save Save your game without a shelter

NPC/Enemy cheats

Swipe to scroll horizontally addcharacter robby 1 Spawn an extra Kelvin addvirginia Spawn an extra Virginia aighostplayer on/off Enemies ignore you aipause AI entities (including friendly) freeze in place aidisable AI entities (including friendly) completely vanish

Additional cheats

Here are the rest of the console commands you can use in the debug console mod, though we haven't tested most of them yet. Some may require a number following them to work, others may require an on/off statement following them. Be careful when using them and remember to back up your saved games.

addallbookpages

ammohack

animallimitmult

animalsenabled

addallitems

addallstoryitems

animstatesgui

addcharacter

anisoenabled

addmemory

addprefab

debugplayermelee

demomode

destroy

destroyfreeformstructure

destroyragdoll

destroywildcard

additem

additemswithtag

Anisominmax

applydefaultmaterials

areashadow

astar

audio2dtest

audiodebug

audiodebugstates

audiodescription

diagrenderers

diggingclear

disablecomponent

disablegameobjecttester

disablego

disablegowildcard

disablescene

addvirginia

aiangerlevel

aianimspeed

aiarmorlevel

aiarmortier

aidisable

aidodgetest

aidummy

aiforcestrafe

aighostplayer

aigodmode

aijumpdebug

aiknockdowndisable

aimemoryadjust

aipause

aipoolstats

airadar

airunworldevent

aishowanims

aishowdebug

aishowdebugcamera

aishoweventmemory

aishowhealth

aishownavgraph

aishowpaths

aishowplayerinfluences

aishowstats

aishowsurvivalstats

aishowthoughts

aistatadjust

aistructurelog

aitestsleep

aithought

audioparameter

audioplayevent

billboardenabled

billboardignorechanges

blockplayerfinaldeath

breakobjects

buffstats

buildermode

buildhack

cameradiss

camerafov

capsulemode

cavelight

characterlods

checkattachedentities

checkexitmenu

checkfrozenentities

clear

clearallsettings

clearaudioparameters

clearbushradius

clearmidactionflag

cloudenable cloudfactor

cloudshadowsenable

combatteststart

count

countgowithlayer

countlinkedstructures

counttag

createlight

aithoughtnocooldown

aivailstats

aiverboselog

creepyvillage

aivillageclosest

aiworldeventstats

aiworldstats

aizonestats

allowasync

disconnectplayer

disconnectplayers

dismemberradius

dumplobbyinfo

duplicateobject

dynamicresolutioncycletest

dynamicresolutionoverride

dynamicresolutiontarget

enablecheats

enablecollisionbasedkillbox

enablecomponent

enablego

enablescene

enablestructureghosts

energyhack

exportlinkedstructurestojson

exposuresetspeed

filteraudio

findobjectswithshader

firstlookforce

follow

followstop

footstepdebug

forcecloud

forcecloudprofile

forceplayerexpression

forcerain

forceremovetrees

freecamera

gainstrength

gameoverdelaytime

rumbletest

save

saveplayer

season

sendmessageto

setcurrentday

godmode goto

gotocoords

gotoforce

logshownone

logshowwarnings

logtextures

logvirtual

gototag

gotozone

mipmapstreaming

mipmapstreamingbudget

gravity

heallocalplayer

mipmapstreamingdiscard

setdifficultymode

mousexsensitivity

setexitedendgame

mouseysensitivity

setgamemode

navgraphforceupdate

help

hideworldposfor

grabsgeneratebuilt

greebledrockscollision

hitlocalplayer

igniteradius

importlinkedstructuresfromfile

inspectgo

instantbookbuild

instantrespawnhere

invertlook

invisible

netanimator

netskinnedbones

netspawnplayer

openmacrosfolder

outputsnappointstofile

physicsupdatetime

playcutscene

playdeathcutscene

playdeathmarker

playdeathmarkerindex

joinsteamlobby

playeranimparams

jumptimeofday

playerdebugcamera

kickplayers

killlocalplayer

killradius

knockdownlocalplayer

lightninghittreechance

lightninghittreemustbeinfrontplayer

lightninginterval

listactiveentities

listdeathmarkers

listitems

listgowithlayer

listitemswithtags

listobjects

loadmacros

loaddebugconsolemod

loadplayer

loadscene

loadscenesingle

locktimeofday

loddebugbillboards

loddebugmaterials

loddebugranges

lodforce2ddistance

lodforce3ddistance

playerinterruptkeys

playernetanimator

playervisibility

playgameover

postprocessingcomponent

profilersample

profilersnapshot

qualitytexture

radiodebug

refillcontainers

refreshentities

regenhealth

removeallitems

removeallstoryitems

removedead

removeitem

removeliving

removeshader

renderspheres

replaceshader

Reporterrors

reportlogsnow

reportwarningsnow

resetinputaxes

resetsettings

revivelocalplayer

gamepaddeadzone

gamepadxsensitivity

damagedebug

gamepadysensitivity

logging

damagefreeformstructure

gccollect

loghack

deathcount

getgamemode

logshowerrors

robbycarry

getlayerculldistance

logshowinfo

debugplayerhitlog

robbyincutscenes

setgamesetupsetting

setgametimespeed

setinventorypercent

setlayerculldistance setlookrotation

setopeningcrash

setplayerrace

setproperty

setsetting

setspeakermode

setstat

setstrengthlevel

settimeofday

setwindintensity

setworldobjectstaterange

showactivelights

showbutterfly info

showcollisionobjectnames

showdebugzones

showfps

showhud

showinworldui

showmeshmaterialnames

showmeshobjectnames

showmeshtrianglecounts

showobjectlocation

showprojectiletrails

showstimuli

showtriggercollision

showworldobjects

showui

showworldposfor

slapchop

spawnedobjectstats

spawnfallingtree spawnitem

spawnpickup

spawnrenderspheres

spawnworldobject speedyrun

sprinttoggle

superjump

survival

targetframerate

terrainparallax

terrainpixelerror

terrainrender

terrainrendersimple

terraintess

terraintessdist

testeventmask

testingsamplefps

timeofdayconnectiondebug

timeofday

timescale

togglebeamdebug

togglefiredebug togglefpsdisplay

togglego

togglegrabberdebug

togglegrabsfacedebug

toggleocclusionculling

toggleoverlay

toggleplayerstats

togglestructureresistancedebug

togglesuperstructurerooms visualdeb

ug

togglevsync

toggleworkscheduler

trailer3

treecutsimulatebolt treefallcontactinfo

treeocclusionbonus

treeradius treescutall

unloadscene

unloadunusedassets

unlockseason