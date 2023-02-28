Sons of the Forest cheats: How to spawn every item, including extra Kelvins

Looking for cheats in Sons of the Forest? You can use console commands to turn on godmode, give yourself every item in the game, change the time of day or the weather, teleport around the map, or even spawn an army of helpful Kelvins (opens in new tab) to get your cabin built extra quickly. And here's more good news: It's pretty easy to access a debug console for the early access survival game that'll let you do all that and more.
To enable cheats in Sons of the Forest, you'll need a couple of mods you can find at Thunderstore, a popular mod repository for games like Valheim, Boneworks, and now Sons of the Forest. First you'll want to install the Thunderstore Mod Manager (opens in new tab), and then use that to install BepInExPack IL2CPP (opens in new tab) and the Sons of the Forest DebugConsole mod (opens in new tab).
Once installed, launch Sons of the Forest by choosing the "Modded" option on the top right of the Thunderstore interface. It may take a while to load if it's the first time you've launched the game this way, but after that first time it should load much more quickly.
Once Sons of the Forest has launched, start a new game or load a save. Once you're in the game, press F1 to bring up the debug console. In the top left corner of your screen, you'll see the console field to type commands. Press F1 again to close the console.
Below you'll find the commands we've tested, followed by a general list of commands discovered by the mod's creator, CallMeSlinky. We haven't tested them all and aren't sure what many of them do yet, so be sure to back up your saved games if you're worried about corrupting your save file. Your saved games should be located at: C:\User\[UserName]\AppData\LocalLow\Endnight\SonsOfTheForest\Saves
Player cheats
Player cheats
|godmode on
|Toggles god mode. Type 'godmode off' to disable
|survival on/off
|Toggles survival needs on and off
|addallitems
|Give yourself every item in the game
|goto [x y z]
|Teleport to map coordinates (ie: 110 -80 -900)
|showhud on/off
|Toggles the HUD on and off
|settimeofday [1-24]
|Changes the time of day
|forcerain heavy
|Changes weather to rain
|forcerain sunny
|Changes weather to sunny
|save
|Save your game without a shelter
NPC/Enemy cheats
NPC/enemy cheats
|addcharacter robby 1
|Spawn an extra Kelvin
|addvirginia
|Spawn an extra Virginia
|aighostplayer on/off
|Enemies ignore you
|aipause
|AI entities (including friendly) freeze in place
|aidisable
|AI entities (including friendly) completely vanish
Additional cheats
Other cheats
Here are the rest of the console commands you can use in the debug console mod, though we haven't tested most of them yet. Some may require a number following them to work, others may require an on/off statement following them. Be careful when using them and remember to back up your saved games.
addallbookpages
ammohack
animallimitmult
animalsenabled
addallitems
addallstoryitems
animstatesgui
addcharacter
anisoenabled
addmemory
addprefab
debugplayermelee
demomode
destroy
destroyfreeformstructure
destroyragdoll
destroywildcard
additem
additemswithtag
Anisominmax
applydefaultmaterials
areashadow
astar
audio2dtest
audiodebug
audiodebugstates
audiodescription
diagrenderers
diggingclear
disablecomponent
disablegameobjecttester
disablego
disablegowildcard
disablescene
addvirginia
aiangerlevel
aianimspeed
aiarmorlevel
aiarmortier
aidisable
aidodgetest
aidummy
aiforcestrafe
aighostplayer
aigodmode
aijumpdebug
aiknockdowndisable
aimemoryadjust
aipause
aipoolstats
airadar
airunworldevent
aishowanims
aishowdebug
aishowdebugcamera
aishoweventmemory
aishowhealth
aishownavgraph
aishowpaths
aishowplayerinfluences
aishowstats
aishowsurvivalstats
aishowthoughts
aistatadjust
aistructurelog
aitestsleep
aithought
audioparameter
audioplayevent
billboardenabled
billboardignorechanges
blockplayerfinaldeath
breakobjects
buffstats
buildermode
buildhack
cameradiss
camerafov
capsulemode
cavelight
characterlods
checkattachedentities
checkexitmenu
checkfrozenentities
clear
clearallsettings
clearaudioparameters
clearbushradius
clearmidactionflag
cloudenable cloudfactor
cloudshadowsenable
combatteststart
count
countgowithlayer
countlinkedstructures
counttag
createlight
aithoughtnocooldown
aivailstats
aiverboselog
creepyvillage
aivillageclosest
aiworldeventstats
aiworldstats
aizonestats
allowasync
disconnectplayer
disconnectplayers
dismemberradius
dumplobbyinfo
duplicateobject
dynamicresolutioncycletest
dynamicresolutionoverride
dynamicresolutiontarget
enablecheats
enablecollisionbasedkillbox
enablecomponent
enablego
enablescene
enablestructureghosts
energyhack
exportlinkedstructurestojson
exposuresetspeed
filteraudio
findobjectswithshader
firstlookforce
follow
followstop
footstepdebug
forcecloud
forcecloudprofile
forceplayerexpression
forcerain
forceremovetrees
freecamera
gainstrength
gameoverdelaytime
rumbletest
save
saveplayer
season
sendmessageto
setcurrentday
godmode goto
gotocoords
gotoforce
logshownone
logshowwarnings
logtextures
logvirtual
gototag
gotozone
mipmapstreaming
mipmapstreamingbudget
gravity
heallocalplayer
mipmapstreamingdiscard
setdifficultymode
mousexsensitivity
setexitedendgame
mouseysensitivity
setgamemode
navgraphforceupdate
help
hideworldposfor
grabsgeneratebuilt
greebledrockscollision
hitlocalplayer
igniteradius
importlinkedstructuresfromfile
inspectgo
instantbookbuild
instantrespawnhere
invertlook
invisible
netanimator
netskinnedbones
netspawnplayer
openmacrosfolder
outputsnappointstofile
physicsupdatetime
playcutscene
playdeathcutscene
playdeathmarker
playdeathmarkerindex
joinsteamlobby
playeranimparams
jumptimeofday
playerdebugcamera
kickplayers
killlocalplayer
killradius
knockdownlocalplayer
lightninghittreechance
lightninghittreemustbeinfrontplayer
lightninginterval
listactiveentities
listdeathmarkers
listitems
listgowithlayer
listitemswithtags
listobjects
loadmacros
loaddebugconsolemod
loadplayer
loadscene
loadscenesingle
locktimeofday
loddebugbillboards
loddebugmaterials
loddebugranges
lodforce2ddistance
lodforce3ddistance
playerinterruptkeys
playernetanimator
playervisibility
playgameover
postprocessingcomponent
profilersample
profilersnapshot
qualitytexture
radiodebug
refillcontainers
refreshentities
regenhealth
removeallitems
removeallstoryitems
removedead
removeitem
removeliving
removeshader
renderspheres
replaceshader
Reporterrors
reportlogsnow
reportwarningsnow
resetinputaxes
resetsettings
revivelocalplayer
gamepaddeadzone
gamepadxsensitivity
damagedebug
gamepadysensitivity
logging
damagefreeformstructure
gccollect
loghack
deathcount
getgamemode
logshowerrors
robbycarry
getlayerculldistance
logshowinfo
debugplayerhitlog
robbyincutscenes
setgamesetupsetting
setgametimespeed
setinventorypercent
setlayerculldistance setlookrotation
setopeningcrash
setplayerrace
setproperty
setsetting
setspeakermode
setstat
setstrengthlevel
settimeofday
setwindintensity
setworldobjectstaterange
showactivelights
showbutterfly info
showcollisionobjectnames
showdebugzones
showfps
showhud
showinworldui
showmeshmaterialnames
showmeshobjectnames
showmeshtrianglecounts
showobjectlocation
showprojectiletrails
showstimuli
showtriggercollision
showworldobjects
showui
showworldposfor
slapchop
spawnedobjectstats
spawnfallingtree spawnitem
spawnpickup
spawnrenderspheres
spawnworldobject speedyrun
sprinttoggle
superjump
survival
targetframerate
terrainparallax
terrainpixelerror
terrainrender
terrainrendersimple
terraintess
terraintessdist
testeventmask
testingsamplefps
timeofdayconnectiondebug
timeofday
timescale
togglebeamdebug
togglefiredebug togglefpsdisplay
togglego
togglegrabberdebug
togglegrabsfacedebug
toggleocclusionculling
toggleoverlay
toggleplayerstats
togglestructureresistancedebug
togglesuperstructurerooms visualdeb
ug
togglevsync
toggleworkscheduler
trailer3
treecutsimulatebolt treefallcontactinfo
treeocclusionbonus
treeradius treescutall
unloadscene
unloadunusedassets
unlockseason