Sons of the Forest cheats: How to spawn every item, including extra Kelvins

By Christopher Livingston
published

Turn on godmode, give yourself every item and weapon, add extra followers, and more with Sons of the Forest console commands.

Several Kelvin characters in different outfits
Looking for cheats in Sons of the Forest? You can use console commands to turn on godmode, give yourself every item in the game, change the time of day or the weather, teleport around the map, or even spawn an army of helpful Kelvins (opens in new tab) to get your cabin built extra quickly. And here's more good news: It's pretty easy to access a debug console for the early access survival game that'll let you do all that and more.

To enable cheats in Sons of the Forest, you'll need a couple of mods you can find at Thunderstore, a popular mod repository for games like Valheim, Boneworks, and now Sons of the Forest. First you'll want to install the Thunderstore Mod Manager (opens in new tab), and then use that to install BepInExPack IL2CPP (opens in new tab) and the Sons of the Forest DebugConsole mod (opens in new tab).

Once installed, launch Sons of the Forest by choosing the "Modded" option on the top right of the Thunderstore interface. It may take a while to load if it's the first time you've launched the game this way, but after that first time it should load much more quickly.

Once Sons of the Forest has launched, start a new game or load a save. Once you're in the game, press F1 to bring up the debug console. In the top left corner of your screen, you'll see the console field to type commands. Press F1 again to close the console.

Below you'll find the commands we've tested, followed by a general list of commands discovered by the mod's creator, CallMeSlinky. We haven't tested them all and aren't sure what many of them do yet, so be sure to back up your saved games if you're worried about corrupting your save file. Your saved games should be located at:  C:\User\[UserName]\AppData\LocalLow\Endnight\SonsOfTheForest\Saves

Player cheats

godmode onToggles god mode. Type 'godmode off' to disable
survival on/off Toggles survival needs on and off
addallitemsGive yourself every item in the game
goto [x y z]Teleport to map coordinates (ie: 110 -80 -900)
showhud on/offToggles the HUD on and off
settimeofday [1-24]Changes the time of day
forcerain heavyChanges weather to rain
forcerain sunnyChanges weather to sunny
saveSave your game without a shelter

NPC/Enemy cheats

addcharacter robby 1 Spawn an extra Kelvin
addvirginiaSpawn an extra Virginia
aighostplayer on/off Enemies ignore you
aipauseAI entities (including friendly) freeze in place
aidisableAI entities (including friendly) completely vanish

Additional cheats

Here are the rest of the console commands you can use in the debug console mod, though we haven't tested most of them yet. Some may require a number following them to work, others may require an on/off statement following them. Be careful when using them and remember to back up your saved games.

addallbookpages

ammohack

animallimitmult 

animalsenabled

addallitems

addallstoryitems

animstatesgui

addcharacter

anisoenabled

addmemory

addprefab

debugplayermelee

demomode

destroy

destroyfreeformstructure

destroyragdoll

destroywildcard

additem

additemswithtag

Anisominmax

applydefaultmaterials 

areashadow

astar

audio2dtest

audiodebug

audiodebugstates 

audiodescription

diagrenderers

diggingclear

disablecomponent

disablegameobjecttester

disablego

disablegowildcard 

disablescene

addvirginia

aiangerlevel 

aianimspeed

aiarmorlevel

aiarmortier

aidisable

aidodgetest

aidummy

aiforcestrafe

aighostplayer

aigodmode

aijumpdebug

aiknockdowndisable

aimemoryadjust

aipause

aipoolstats

airadar

airunworldevent

aishowanims

aishowdebug

aishowdebugcamera

aishoweventmemory

aishowhealth

aishownavgraph

aishowpaths

aishowplayerinfluences

aishowstats

aishowsurvivalstats

aishowthoughts

aistatadjust

aistructurelog

aitestsleep

aithought

audioparameter

audioplayevent 

billboardenabled

billboardignorechanges

blockplayerfinaldeath 

breakobjects

buffstats 

buildermode

buildhack

cameradiss 

camerafov

capsulemode

cavelight

characterlods

checkattachedentities

checkexitmenu

checkfrozenentities

clear

clearallsettings

clearaudioparameters

clearbushradius

clearmidactionflag

cloudenable cloudfactor

cloudshadowsenable

combatteststart

count

countgowithlayer

countlinkedstructures

counttag

createlight

aithoughtnocooldown

aivailstats

aiverboselog

creepyvillage

aivillageclosest

aiworldeventstats

aiworldstats

aizonestats

allowasync

disconnectplayer 

disconnectplayers

dismemberradius

dumplobbyinfo

duplicateobject

dynamicresolutioncycletest

dynamicresolutionoverride

dynamicresolutiontarget

enablecheats

enablecollisionbasedkillbox

enablecomponent

enablego

enablescene

enablestructureghosts

energyhack

exportlinkedstructurestojson

exposuresetspeed

filteraudio

findobjectswithshader

firstlookforce

follow

followstop 

footstepdebug 

forcecloud

forcecloudprofile

forceplayerexpression

forcerain

forceremovetrees

freecamera

gainstrength

gameoverdelaytime

rumbletest 

save 

saveplayer

season

sendmessageto 

setcurrentday

godmode goto

gotocoords

gotoforce

logshownone 

logshowwarnings 

logtextures 

logvirtual

gototag

gotozone

mipmapstreaming 

mipmapstreamingbudget

gravity

heallocalplayer

mipmapstreamingdiscard

setdifficultymode

mousexsensitivity

setexitedendgame

mouseysensitivity

setgamemode

navgraphforceupdate

help

hideworldposfor

grabsgeneratebuilt

greebledrockscollision

hitlocalplayer

igniteradius

importlinkedstructuresfromfile

inspectgo

instantbookbuild

instantrespawnhere

invertlook

invisible

netanimator

netskinnedbones

netspawnplayer

openmacrosfolder
outputsnappointstofile

physicsupdatetime

playcutscene

playdeathcutscene

playdeathmarker

playdeathmarkerindex

joinsteamlobby

playeranimparams

jumptimeofday

playerdebugcamera

kickplayers

killlocalplayer

killradius

knockdownlocalplayer

lightninghittreechance

lightninghittreemustbeinfrontplayer

lightninginterval

listactiveentities

listdeathmarkers

listitems

listgowithlayer

listitemswithtags

listobjects

loadmacros

loaddebugconsolemod

loadplayer

loadscene

loadscenesingle 

locktimeofday 

loddebugbillboards 

loddebugmaterials 

loddebugranges 

lodforce2ddistance 

lodforce3ddistance

playerinterruptkeys

playernetanimator

playervisibility

playgameover

postprocessingcomponent

profilersample

profilersnapshot

qualitytexture 

radiodebug 

refillcontainers

refreshentities

regenhealth

removeallitems

removeallstoryitems

removedead

removeitem

removeliving

removeshader

renderspheres

replaceshader

Reporterrors

reportlogsnow 

reportwarningsnow 

resetinputaxes 

resetsettings 

revivelocalplayer

gamepaddeadzone

gamepadxsensitivity

damagedebug

gamepadysensitivity

logging

damagefreeformstructure

gccollect

loghack

deathcount

getgamemode

logshowerrors

robbycarry

getlayerculldistance

logshowinfo

debugplayerhitlog

robbyincutscenes

setgamesetupsetting

setgametimespeed

setinventorypercent

setlayerculldistance setlookrotation

setopeningcrash 

setplayerrace 

setproperty 

setsetting 

setspeakermode

setstat

setstrengthlevel

settimeofday

setwindintensity

setworldobjectstaterange

showactivelights

showbutterfly info

showcollisionobjectnames

showdebugzones

showfps

showhud

showinworldui

showmeshmaterialnames

showmeshobjectnames

showmeshtrianglecounts

showobjectlocation

showprojectiletrails

showstimuli

showtriggercollision

showworldobjects

showui

showworldposfor

slapchop

spawnedobjectstats

spawnfallingtree spawnitem

spawnpickup

spawnrenderspheres

spawnworldobject speedyrun

sprinttoggle

superjump 

survival 

targetframerate 

terrainparallax 

terrainpixelerror

terrainrender 

terrainrendersimple

terraintess 

terraintessdist 

testeventmask

testingsamplefps

timeofdayconnectiondebug

timeofday 

timescale

togglebeamdebug 

togglefiredebug togglefpsdisplay

togglego 

togglegrabberdebug

togglegrabsfacedebug

toggleocclusionculling

toggleoverlay

toggleplayerstats

togglestructureresistancedebug

togglesuperstructurerooms visualdeb

ug

togglevsync

toggleworkscheduler

trailer3

treecutsimulatebolt treefallcontactinfo

treeocclusionbonus

treeradius treescutall

unloadscene

unloadunusedassets

unlockseason

