Where to find the shovel in Sons of the Forest

If you want to find the shovel in Sons of the Forest, it's trickier than you might expect. If you've done just a little exploring and stumbled across those spots on the ground at points of interest that show a shovel symbol, you may think it's a tool near at hand. But this staple of survival games is actually hidden deep within a cave and there are a few prerequisites to finding it.

If you're wondering how to save your game (opens in new tab), there's a guide for that. Or if you just want a few tips on how to survive (opens in new tab) the cannibal-infested island, I can help with that too. If you're keen to find out how to get the shovel in Sons of the Forest, here's what you need to know before you set out.

Before you set out to find the shovel

The shovel is hidden deep within a cave, but to make your way to it, you'll need to find the rebreather so you can breathe underwater—such a comforting thought—and the rope gun to use as a zipline.

You'll find the rebreather inside a cave on the beach to the north of the island, and the rope gun is located in a cave to the west. Check the map below for the cave entrance locations.

Cave entrance locations. (Image credit: Endnight Games)

Sons of the Forest shovel location

Look for the cave entrance to the west of the snowy, mountainous region in the center of the island. I've marked the location on the map below but it's easy to spot as you'll find three bodies "standing" close by. You'll need to wade through shallow water to get inside and it's also incredibly dark, so you'll want to either pull out your lighter or craft a torch to see where you're going. If you're having trouble locating it and would prefer a visual guide, this video (opens in new tab) should help.

Head forward into the cave, and you'll come to a drop in front of you so look for a place on the ceiling to attach your zipline and cross to the other side. A pool of water is close by and you'll need to make use of that rebreather and swim underwater and through the tunnel. The path is linear—and very dark—so keep going until you reach a place to climb out at the other end.

The cave entrance that leads you to the shovel. (Image credit: Endnight Games)

Keep following the tunnel and you'll reach a place where you can slide down into more water. Look for dry land and follow the linear tunnel once again and you'll eventually arrive in a large cavern which is strangely lit. Head towards the light source to find a body with a flashlight attachment.

Look for another tunnel that leads out of this cavern and follow it until you reach water again. It's time for another underwater swim. Once you can surface and climb out, follow the path once again, and you'll see horizontal lights in the distance. Just as the cave opens up into what's beyond, you'll find a body with the shovel.