How to get and use Energy Crystals in REPO

It's easy to go without extra energy in those first few levels of REPO, but you'll need some sort of power source for expensive new weapons as things ramp up. That's where Energy Crystals come in, providing a finite number of charges for your Semibot's growing arsenal.

Keep in mind, these little yellow power-ups are separate from the stamina upgrades Semibots can purchase at the Service Station between levels. Energy Crystals are strictly for recharging and repairing weapons and tools. To get your items back in tip-top shape for knocking about more nasty REPO monsters, here's a quick rundown on how Energy Crystals work in REPO.

(Image credit: Semiwork)

What do Energy Crystals do in REPO?

Energy Crystals serve as your source of fuel, ammo, and repairs for most items in REPO. The crystals can give a second wind to any used-up tools by recharging them in the truck.

There's of course the more obvious functionality in using Energy Crystals to revive lifeless drones or to reload items like the Tranq Gun, but even weapons like the Inflatable Hammer have a finite number of swings. Just remember, they aren't permanent upgrades to the truck's station. They'll eventually wind up sapped of strength, and you'll need more to keep recharging.

REPO: Energy Crystals and recharging items

(Image credit: Semiwork)

How do you use Energy Crystals?

You'll automatically use Energy Crystals when charging items inside the truck's recharging station—that's the little device on the right marked with a lightning symbol. Simply drop the drained item into the glowing yellow box, and the truck's portable workbench handles it from there. Good as new.

Unlike other consumables, you won't pick these items up and consume them during loadout, either. They'll slot right into the station and slowly tick down the more weapons or tools you repair. There's a limited number of uses per crystal, too, so be careful about which items take priority for charging.

So what's the deal with REPO's Recharge Drone?

REPO's Recharge Drone provides a portable source of energy for when you're far away from the truck, so there's no need to backtrack and recharge weapons. It can also recharge other drones, giving you more time with even handier assistants like the Indestructible Drone or Feather Drone.

It uses Energy Crystals to recharge back at the truck, so the long and short of it is, yes—you'll need more crystals to keep the drone ready to recharge other items while out and exploring. I'm stubborn, and would rather walk all the way back to the truck to fix my stuff, but that's also cost more me runs than I'd like to admit, so maybe learn from my mistakes.

REPO: How to buy more Energy Crystals

(Image credit: Semiwork)

How to get Energy Crystals

You can buy Energy Crystals between levels when visiting the Service Station. They're typically anywhere from 7k-15k per crystal and are restocked as you return.

Unlike other consumables, there's nothing permanent about the crystals. Once you've used them up, that's it, and you'll need to make it to the next Service Station pitstop to replenish your stockpile. Even if you have no plans to buy items for recharging early on, I'd recommend buying a few of these to hold onto ASAP. They only get more expensive as time goes on, and you'll be hurting for them in the later levels.