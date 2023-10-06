Where to find Solafite in Sons of the Forest

Solafite is a new kind of ore that you can find in Sons of the Forest. It was introduced with the latest update, along with the pickaxe which you'll need to mine it. This ore is used to upgrade weapons and can be found in various locations across the island, but with that said, it is the first mineable resource available in the game, so you might be wondering where to look for it. If you're ready to get going, here's where to find Solafite so you can mine this new ore.

Sons of the Forest Solafite: Where to find it

(Image credit: Endnight Games)

Solafite is a mined resource, so before you do anything, you'll need to take a trip to the new cave on the east side of the island to retrieve the pickaxe. As luck would have it, you'll find a Solafite vein at the same time—the pickaxe is literally stuck in it—so you're off to a good start. Not to mention the fact that now you know what it looks like, you'll know what to keep an eye out for.

This new ore can only be found in caves and doesn't spawn around rocks on the surface at all. Thankfully there are plenty of caves to explore on the island, and—at the time of writing, at least—the ore appears to respawn if you save and reload the game.

I won't attempt to list every Solafite deposit but here are a couple of locations to get you started:

In the new cave, once you've grabbed the pickaxe, backtrack through the underwater tunnel until you reach the part with the broken wooden fence. Climb out and instead of passing back into the large cave beyond, look to your left and you'll see a shallow tunnel with a Solafite deposit on the wall.

You can find a couple of Solafite deposits in the cave where you find the rope gun, over on the west of the island. Head down the tunnel until you reach the large cavern and you'll find two deposits on the wall there.

As you mine it, you'll see pieces of ore are automatically added to your inventory, but don't forget to grab what's dropped onto the ground too!