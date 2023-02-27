The sled is useful if you want to get down from the top of the mountain, or any other slope, quickly without taking fall damage. In this guide, I'll explain everything you need to know to make the sled, and thankfully, it's not quite as tricky as locating the shovel (opens in new tab). If you're just starting out, these Sons of the Forest tips (opens in new tab) will set you on the right path.

While the sled is easier to get hold of than other tools you find on the island, it can still be a pain if you don't know what to look for—what do you make a sled out of, anyway? Don't worry though. I'll explain everything you need to know below. Here's how to make a Sons of the Forest sled, including where to find the 3D printer and the resin needed to get it working.

Where to find a 3D Printer

3D printer locations. (Image credit: Endnight Games / Mapgenie.io)

To make a sled, you'll first need to find yourself a 3D printer. Seems like an impossible task in the wilderness of a forested island, right? It turns out that there are at least two scattered around the island, and you can use either of them to make a sled relatively easily.

You can check out the locations of both 3D printers on the map below, so head to whichever is easier for you to get to. I used the one on the west of the island, which is located inside a bunker which you reach through a cave entrance.

How to make a sled in Sons of the Forest

Image 1 of 3 The cave entrance that leads to the 3D printer room. (Image credit: Endnight Games) The 3D printer needs 1000 resin for the sled. (Image credit: Endnight Games) Select the sled from the options on the screen. (Image credit: Endnight Games)

Once inside, follow the corridor to the room at the end where you can find lots of goodies, including a bed—which also allows you to save your game—and the 3D printer sitting on a desk. You need 1000 resin to make the sled but you don't need to worry as you can find plenty on the shelves in the same room.

To make the sled, interact with the computer to the right of the printer. Cycle through the different items you can make with the "R" key and once you find the sled, confirm with "E". Once you have the sled, you can access it from inside your inventory.