Getting around in RuneScape: Dragonwilds can be a bit of a pain. There's a lot of ground to cover, so getting from point A to B, or from your bedroll to your gravestone, can be time-consuming. Luckily, there's a way you can unlock fast travel, but to do so, you need to start crafting lodestones, and you won't be able to do this until you've found a specific material. Confusing, right?



To craft a lodestone, you need a vault core. These are, funnily enough, exclusively found in vaults which are marked by a little white gate icon on your map. Once you've got a hold of one, you're one step closer to getting around a lot quicker. Here's what you need to do to actually unlock fast travel.

How to fast travel in RuneScape: Dragonwilds

Crafting a Lodestone once you've got a vault core is very straightforward, and the chances are you already have the additional materials you need in your pockets. I'd advise making two at once, since you can only travel between lodestones, so only having one seems pretty pointless. There are around three vault cores per vault, so you'll have more than enough after clearing your first one. If you only craft one to start, you'll only be able to travel between the temple where you start the game and the lodestone you've just placed.

You'll need the following materials for a single lodestone:

32 x Stone

20 x Rune Essence

1 x Vault Core

When you've crafted one in the build menu, you'll be able to place it wherever you like. Just remember that vault cores can be challenging to come by, especially if you don't make it far enough in a single vault run to get more than a measly lone vault core, so you might want to think a little more carefully about your placement.

Once your lodestone is placed, walk up to it and interact with E. This will open up your map, and you need to select which lodestone you want to travel to. This will cost you law runes, and the further you want to go from your current location, the more it'll cost you. Fortunately, you can get law runes easily from goblin sacks to start. But, you will unlock the crafting recipe to use at a rune altar once your runecrafting skill hits 16.