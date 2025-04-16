How to craft a bow in RuneScape: Dragonwilds

Crafting a bow in RuneScape: Dragonwilds is one of the first challenges you'll face once you've completed the tutorial and built your first base. The Wise Old Man tasks you with hunting a deer, and suggests crafting a bow due to how quickly the deer will run away. But he won't give you any help as to how you can craft a bow, no. You'll need to figure this out yourself.



The first thing you need to do is build a spinning wheel. It's best to do this inside your base, as you won't be able to use it without adequate roof coverage. You'll need ash logs, flax, and stone, all of which can be found around Bramblemead. Once you've crafted a spinning wheel, you'll be one step closer to solving the riddle of crafting a bow. Here's what you need to do next.

How to make a bow in RuneScape: Dragonwilds

(Image credit: Jagex)

The key to crafting a bow is making coarse thread. You'll need flax to make this, which you can collect from blue flowers around Bramblemead. Even though you need the spinning wheel to create thread, you'll need to use a crafting table to make a bow. You'll need the following materials to unlock the crafting recipe for an Ash Shortbow:

12 x Ash logs

3 x Coarse thread

When you've made your bow, the job isn't quite finished. You'll also need arrows if you want to complete the quest of hunting a deer. The easiest arrows to make are Fang Arrows, especially since Bramblemead is littered with giant rats and chickens for you to hunt. To make Fang Arrows, you'll need the following materials:

1 x Ash log

1 x Small animal fang

1 x Feather

Head to a crafting table again, and you should have the recipe for Fang Arrows already unlocked under the ammo tab. You get 33 arrows per craft as well, so you shouldn't be caught short when you do eventually hunt down a deer. With your bow equipped, you'll be able to hunt a deer from a distance to save you from startling them and having to chase them across the entirety of Ashenfall.

You can also make Stone Arrows, but they don't do anywhere near as much damage as Fang Arrows. If you don't feel up to the challenge of hunting giant rats, though, here's how you can make Stone Arrows: