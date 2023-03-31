Where to get silk in Smalland: Survive the Wilds

Silk is a resource you can find in Smalland: Survive the Wilds, and as you might have guessed, you'll need to locate some spiders if you want to get your hands on it. As everything in the world around you is so huge, and the map takes some time to traverse safely, you might want to know exactly where to find them so you don't end up wasting valuable energy.

In this guide, I'll show you the best place to find spiders, where to get Smalland silk, and the tool you need to harvest it so you'll have enough of this delicate material for all your crafting needs.

Smalland silk: Where to get it

Silk comes from spiders, and the best place to get it in Smalland is from the cocoons they wrap their prey inside. You'll need to head all the way over to the western side of the map to find an area where many spiders have gathered, and I've marked the area on the map below. It's easy to spot once you get near, as the lush green woodland floor gives way to a web-filled labyrinth.

Image 1 of 2 Where to find cocoons for silk. (Image credit: Merge Games) What the cocoons look like. (Image credit: Merge Games)

The cocoons themselves are easy to spot, and you'll need flint shears to harvest silk from them. Thankfully you can find the flint (opens in new tab) for this tool on the beach, and once you know how to make refined wood (opens in new tab), it's pretty easy to get hold of too. Then all you need is a stonecutter to craft it. Once you have the flint shears, use them to harvest the silk from the spider's cocoon.

The spiders are pretty easy to avoid, as long as you're careful. If they're giving you trouble though, you always have the option to switch the game to peaceful mode while you get what you need from a particular area.