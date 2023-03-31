If you're wondering how to get refined wood in Smalland: Survive the Wilds, you've come to the right place. It's a resource needed to build many specialised crafting stations, but it's not at all obvious how to get it. If you've reached the stage where you're looking for refined wood, chances are you've already got all the materials you need, you just don't know it. That's where this guide comes in.

Smalland: Survive the Wilds is a survival game that shrinks you down and leaves you to survive in an oversized world. You'll need to scavenge resources like flint (opens in new tab) to make better tools or weapons and generally learn how to survive in the harsh, insect-filled environment. Smalland refined wood goes some way to getting some of the more vital crafting stations set up, so here's how to get it.

Smalland refined wood: How to get it

The refined wood crafting recipe doesn't unlock until you make your first seed oil, so it's easy to get stuck when trying to figure out how to make it. You won't be using the regular workbench either. Here's what you need to make refined wood in Smalland:

Stonecutter

Wood x1

Seed oil x1

Wood is easy to get hold of and is probably one of the first resources you'll harvest when starting out. It doesn't need any tools to collect it, and there's plenty of it around so you shouldn't have any problems getting your hands on some.

Image 1 of 2 Harvest rye to get seeds. (Image credit: Merge Games) Seed oil and refined wood are both made with the stonecutter. (Image credit: Merge Games)

Seed oil is made from seeds, and, like the refined wood itself, you'll need a stonecutter to make it. Seeds are a little more tricky than wood to get hold of, though these aren't too much of an issue once you have the tools. You need to find rye, which are the large, green stalks you'll see in various parts of the forest floor, but you'll need a Crude Hatchet to harvest it—you can make one at a workbench once you get four Smalland chitin (opens in new tab). Each stalk gives you several fibres, and at least one seed.

Once you have the wood and the seed oil, use the stonecutter to make all the refined wood you need.