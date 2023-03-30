If you're wondering how to find flint in Smalland: Survive the Wilds, you're not alone. This resource can be pretty tricky to locate, and that's because you can only reliably find it near water. If you're after flint early on in the game so you can build better weapons and tools, your best bet is to head to the beach.

Smalland is an early-access survival game, which shrinks you down and throws you into a world where you'll need to survive against impossibly large insects and navigate the dangers of being so small. It's a lot like Grounded in that respect, and it gives you a whole new perspective on the world around you. Here's how to find flint in Smalland: Survive the Wilds if you're just starting out.

Where to find Smalland flint

Find flint on the southern beach. (Image credit: Merge Games)

The best way to find flint is to head in a southwest direction from where you first spawn into the game. You're looking for the beach to the very south of the piece of land you first arrive on. Check the map above for the location: you'll need to cross a couple of rivers to reach it. Thankfully, there are ways to get across safely, so you don't have to worry about getting swept away or drowning. Keep an eye out for enemies of all varieties, though, as there are plenty of them just waiting to attack.

Once you reach the sandy area to the south, look for the smooth, black chunks of flint sticking out of the sand. Remember that you've been scaled down, so flint will look much larger than you might expect.

If you're having trouble with the insects in the area, you can always switch your world to Peaceful mode to grab the flint and get back to the relative safety of your camp.