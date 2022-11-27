Set up your desktop with this Cyber Monday gaming laptop deal which includes a 27-inch monitor for $42

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 | Nvidia RTX 3050 | AMD Ryzen 5 6600H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 8GB RAM | 258GB SSD (probably 256GB) | $1,079.98 $729.98 at Amazon (save $350) includes 27-inch Lenovo gaming monitor) (opens in new tab)

This is actually the 2022 model of this laptop, with a pretty up to date AMD CPU tucked inside, and backing a 2nd generation Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics card. It may not play your favorite games at super high speeds on ultra-settings but it's cheap, cheerful and will get the job done on medium settings. Lenovo has skimped a little on the storage, but you get DDR5 RAM and even a 100Hz, 1080p monitor with it.

Includes Lenovo G27e-20 | 27-inch | 1080p | 100Hz

This bundle from Amazon gives you the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 and the G27e-20 for just $729.98, that's a saving of $350 for both. To put it into perspective, the laptop alone is listed at $688 currently, so you're basically getting a 27-inch monitor for $42.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop here is actually the 2022 model which boasts a GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, an AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, and 8GB of RAM. It may not play your favorite games at super high speeds on ultra settings but it's cheap, cheerful and will get the job done on medium settings. Lenovo has skimped a little on the storage with a 258GB SSD listed (though it's probably a 256GB drive), but that's nothing the best external SSD (opens in new tab) won't sort out.

It's also a pretty simple upgrade job to swap in a new drive, or upgrade the memory too. Which at 8GB starts out pretty small. Just unscrew the back and pry it off 🪛 and it's all there to update.

You can't update that RTX 3050 GPU unfortunately, but that will still deliver a decent level of 1080p gaming performance so long as you're happy tweaking the graphics settings in your games. Or just use GeForce Experience on the laptop to do that for you; it's what it's there for.

The Lenovo gaming monitor boasts a 27-inch panel with a 1080p display, a 100Hz refresh rate (120Hz when overclocked), and a 1ms response time. Sure you won't be partaking in 4K gaming with this particular model, but as a second monitor or as an extra display for the bundled laptop, you can't go far wrong.

