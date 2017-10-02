Score a pair of 6-foot HDMI cables for $2

It never hurts to have extra HDMI cables laying around, right? Now is the time to stock up because Newegg is offering a pair of 6-foot HDMI cables on sale for just $2, with free shipping.

We don't normally post deals on HDMI cables (or cables in general), but given the price point here, we decided to make an exception. They don't have a fancy anti-aliasing chip inside like Marseille's mCable Gaming Edition HDMI cable, but you get two cables instead of one and save yourself $117.

These are male-to-male HDMI cables with gold-plated connectors. Other than that, there's not much left to say—you plug them in and through the wonders of technological sorcery, they beam images and audio from a sending device to a receiving device.

You can stock up on these cables here.

