Save $31 on the SteelSeries Rival 600 mouse

This Black Friday, picking up a new gaming mouse is a cinch. While there are plenty of other great options available, SteelSeries has an RGB gaming mouse at a great discount. That's the SteelSeries Rival 600, currently available on Amazon for $48.99.

With two curved lines of multicolored light flowing down it, the Rival 600 packs an esports-grade optical sensor and a sophisticated weighting system that allows for 256 possible weighting configurations. That sensor boasts the world's lowest lift-off distance for a gaming mouse, less than 0.5 millimetres.

It's also durable, with comfortable silicone side grips and click triggers for the main two buttons that are rated for up to 60 millions clicks. An $80 retail price is a lot for a mouse, but with more than a third off that retail price, the Rival 600 looks a lot more attractive. It's worth noting that is has been on sale before for slightly less than the current sale price, but it's certainly still a good deal.

