Red Orchestra 2 delayed

Sad news: Tripwire Interactive announce that Red Orchestra 2 has been delayed. Happy news: it's just for two weeks. The team say they need a bit of extra QA time to iron out a few bugs and make sure Red Orchestra 2 is as polished as possible when it comes out. September 13 is the new release date.

"We haven't taken this decision lightly, say Tripwire. "Moving a release date late in the day is a nightmare. We've done it because we feel it will make a difference to the product on launch day – for the better, obviously."

Find out more about the promising World War 2 military shooter in our Red Orchestra 2 preview , or check out the official Red Orchestra 2 site .

