The new shooter from the former 4A Ukraine studio was supposed to launch today, but instead it got a last-second delay and nobody knows for how long

La Quimera, the new shooter from the studio formerly known as 4A Ukraine, was meant to launch today, but instead it's run into some sort of trouble and has now been delayed for an unspecified amount of time.

"We’d like to apologize for the unexpected delay in getting La Quimera out to you, our fans and supporters," Reburn studio co-founder and CEO Dmytro Lymar said in a message posted to the Reburn Discord.

"Our team here at Reburn has been working hard on the game, and it being our first title as an independent game developer has led to some unforeseen challenges. We are trying our best to address the matters as quickly as possible, while also navigating the circumstances we’re faced with here in the Ukraine."

What's stranger than usual about this delay is not that it came on the very day La Quimera was set to release, but that there's absolutely no indication of a time frame—that is, whether the dev team has hit a last-minute hitch that it needs a few hours to clear up, or if the delay will last days, weeks, or months. The April 25 launch date was announced earlier this month, but the Steam page was never updated, and even now it still indicates the game is "coming soon."

Lymar's statement suggests that Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine is a factor in the delay, which is no doubt true in a general sense: Just last night, a missile and drone attack on Kyiv, where Reburn is based, killed at least 12 people and injured more than 80.

But there are also clearly issues with the game itself: A closed beta planned for April 12 was delayed until April 19—less than a week before the scheduled launch—and then, according to multiple users on Steam, ran for less than 24 hours before being taken down. The reaction to the beta among those who were able to get in was also not universally positive.

Several hours after announcing the delay, Reburn has said nothing further about how long this delay might or will be, and La Quimera remains unreleased and "coming soon" on Steam. My guess, given the complete lack of communication so far, is that this will prove to be a fairly significant delay, and it'll be pushed out to later in 2025—if it was going to be a matter of "later today, maybe tomorrow," then I'd think someone would have said so by now.

Lymar said the studio "will communicate more updates through our social channels as soon as we can," so we'll keep an eye on things and update when we know more.