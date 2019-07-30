Pick up the Asus ROG Swift PG278QR for nearly $140 off

Time to upgrade your monitor? Oh, of course it may not actually be "time" to do so, but maybe you're just interested in getting an upgrade going. Now's a great opportunity to enhance your gaming setup, especially with this particularly tasty deal Amazon has conjured up.

The Asus ROG Swift PG278QR is up for grabs for just $462 right now at Amazon. Yes, the price tag says $520, but you can currently clip an automatic coupon for an additional $57 off. That means you're getting a discount of $136 in total, including the $79 Amazon is automatically applying in addition to the coupon. That's a hefty amount of savings on a 27" TN display that nets you a 165Hz refresh rate, 1440p resolution, and G-Sync support.

It's also a close relative to the PG279Q, which we previously named one of our best gaming monitors. So if you don't want to take the plunge and spend the extra cash on one of those, this baby will do you just fine, especially as its only real differences include a TN panel instead of IPS as well as a faster response time of 1ms. For this price, it's hard to say no to—and if you've got the extra cash to blow, you can't do much better than this.

Need something more powerful? Here are our picks for the best gaming monitors available. While you're at it, peruse some of the best gaming mice available to go with your shiny new display purchase.

