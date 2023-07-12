The 10 most popular Prime Day deals among PC Gamer readers

This year's Amazon Prime Day deals—from Amazon itself and other retailers—have knocked prices down on some of our favorite PC gaming stuff, including our top overall gaming monitor (Alienware QD-OLED) and top overall gaming headset (Razer BlackShark V2).

As we'd expect, those deals are some of the most popular with PC Gamer readers so far this Prime Day, but there are some surprises on our list of the most-viewed deals below. Lots of people seem to be thinking about upgrading their Steam Deck's SSD, for instance, and an unexpected $100 gaming monitor deal could be a clutch addition to a PC gaming setup with a tight budget.

Quick list

We're curating all the best Amazon Prime Day PC gaming deals right here.

The most popular Prime Day PC gaming deals

#1

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i | Nvidia RTX 4080 | Intel Core i9 13900HX | 16-inch | 1600p | 240Hz | 32GB DDR5-5600 | 1TB NVMe SSD | $2,749.99 $2,199 at B&H Photo (save $550.99)

PC Gamer readers, naturally, are interested in the latest and greatest. This is the best RTX 4080 laptop we've tested (see our review), with a high-performance CPU, lots of RAM, and a decent 240Hz display. Price check: Lenovo $2,564.99

#2

ASRock Phantom Gaming | 27-inch | 1080p | IPS | 165Hz | $179.99 $99.99 at Newegg (save $80 with rebate)

It's not surprising that PC Gamer readers have been curious about this $100 monitor. It's 1080p, and we really prefer 1440p these days, but for the price, the 165Hz IPS display makes this a fantastic budget choice right now.

#3

Alienware 34 QD-OLED | 34-inch | 175Hz | QD-OLED | G-Sync Ultimate | $1,299.99 $1,084.99 at Dell (save $215)

We are entering the OLED monitor era, and this Dell QD-OLED is not only our favorite of them, we think it's the best overall gaming monitor you can buy right now. It usually sells for much closer to MSRP, so this is a genuine discount, and we'd recommend it at full price. Price check: Amazon $1,087.99

#4

Secretlab chairs | Save up to $150 at Secretlab

The Secret Lab Evo is the chair the most PC Gamer readers are looking at right now, but the discount on that model isn't as big as it is on the Classic Omega, which is also one of our favorite gaming chairs.

#5

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless | 50mm dual chamber drivers | 15 - 21,000Hz | Closed-back | 300 hrs battery | $199.99 $149.99 at Amazon (save $50 Prime Exclusive)

We love this wireless headset (check out our review), in part because of its sound quality, but also because its battery lasts for ages. It rarely gets cheaper than this, and if it does, not by much, so this is a good deal.

#6

Razer BlackShark V2 | Wired | 50mm Tri-Force | 12Hz - 28,000Hz | Closed-back | $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon (save $40)

We always prefer to recommend deals on products we actually use, and that's no problem here: The wireless version is Morgan's personal favorite headset, and it's our pick for the best overall gaming headset right now. Great sound quality, great comfort, great price—especially on sale right now. These usually cost $80 or more.

#7

Dell Curved S3422DWG | 34-inch | 144Hz | 3440 x 1440 | VA | $499.99 $346.99 at Dell (save $153)

A big curved ultrawide with the basic specs we like to see: a 144Hz refresh rate, Freesync and G-Sync compatibility, and low input lag. Not top-of-the line, but that curve'll make it look flashy (and so immersive) on your desk. It's $1 cheaper on Dell's site than it is on Amazon... well played, Dell. Price check: Amazon $347.99

#8

Gigabyte G5 KF | Nvidia RTX 4060 | Intel Core i5 12500H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 8GB DDR4 | 512GB SSD | $1,099 $899 at Newegg (save $200 with coupon)

The Gigabyte G5 (see our review) is our favorite affordable gaming laptop right now, with an RTX 4060 GPU that helps make up for some of its less-stellar specs: you'll want to add more storage and another 8GB of RAM. It's a great place to start if you want a laptop for under a grand, though. Price check: Best Buy $950 | Walmart $999

#9

Razer Blade 15 | GeForce RTX 3070 Ti | Intel Core i7-12800H | 15.6-inch | 1440p | 240Hz | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB SSD | $2,299.99 $1,922.99 at Amazon (save $377)

If we're going to recommend a high-end laptop, we'd rather recommend one with a RTX 40-series GPU, so we didn't put this Razer Blade 15 deal in our earlier Prime Day roundups—PC Gamer readers have been finding it through our guide to the best gaming laptops. Even though we'd prefer to see Nvidia's latest GPU in it, this is a sleek, powerful, high-end config in every respect. (You can also get a Razer Blade 15 with an RTX 40-series GPU, but they aren't on sale.) Price check: Razer $1,999.99

#10