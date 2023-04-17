Here's when Minecraft Legends unlocks for launch

Mojang's newest spinoff game Minecraft Legends is launching this week, bringing a blend of action and strategy to the Overworld. You'll be commanding small armies of creepers, skeletons, and other Minecraft creatures to battle against hordes of piglins in a solo campaign, in co-op, or even in PvP strategy matches online.

Once you jump in, you'll want to figure out how to get gold in Minecraft Legends and where to find diamonds in Minecraft Legends too. Whether you're planning to go it alone or queue up for some competitive play, you'll want to know when you can actually jump into the game.

When does Minecraft Legends unlock?

(Image credit: Mojang Studios)

Minecraft Legends unlocks at 9 am Pacific time in North America and 5 pm in the UK. Here's how that breaks down in other timezones around the world as provided by Mojang:

9 am, April 18 PDT (Seattle)

12 pm, April 18 EDT (New York)

1 pm, April 18 BRT (São Paulo)

5 pm, April 18 BST (London)

6 pm, April 18 CEST (Stockholm)

9:30 pm, April 18 IST (New Delhi)

1 am, April 19 JST (Tokyo)

2 am, April 19 AEST (Sydney)

Mojang also cautions that the above times are estimates and it's possible that Minecraft Legends will take a bit longer to be available in some areas.