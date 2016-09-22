We're bringing back the Large Pixel Collider, our obscenely powerful computer

Three years ago we built a ridiculous, $10,000 gaming rig called the Large Pixel Collider. We grabbed four Nvidia GTX Titans, a ton of storage, 64 GB of RAM, the fastest CPU we could get our hands on, packed it all in the biggest all-metal case available and sealed it up with some custom liquid cooling.

The LPC became more than our testing rig: it was a mascot, a constant reminder of what's possible on PC. We loved it when developers who visited us posed for photos with it .

Now, we're getting that itch to build something absurd again. Next month we're resurrecting the LPC project, and taking another crack at building the best PC we can using 2016's best components. We're also going all-out to create an appropriately custom, over-the-top exterior for the build.

Being PC gamers, we're not putting the original LPC out to pasture. No component goes to waste, especially when our three-year-old rig still has tons of power. We'll turn the old LPC into a multiplayer server, open to the PC Gamer community . And we'd love to hear what multiplayer game you think deserves to run on it. Help us decide by voting in the poll below.

Thanks to Intel for sponsoring our crazy endeavor to build the highest-end PC that we can. Stay tuned during the next few weeks as we reveal the components, our ridiculous theme for the LPC, and start firing up some games.