Logitech's G602 wireless mouse is on sale for $35

We often see Logitech's G602 wireless mouse on sale, though usually it dips to $40. This time around, Amazon has it listed for $35.

Other retailers have it marked down similarly, though not quite as low as Amazon.

This is a decent mouse that at one point was our pick for the best wireless gaming mouse. We now recommend Logitech's G900 Chaos Spectrum, however that rodent costs around $100.

The G602 has a 2,500 dpi sensor that adjustable down to 250 dip. It also has 11 programmable buttons and a wireless range of up to 3 meters (9.8 feet). Logitech also claims battery life of up to 250 hours in performance mode, or 1,440 hours in endurance mode.

You can grab the Logitech G602 here.

