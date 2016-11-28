Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum gaming mouse over 40 percent off in UK Cyber Monday sale

With Black Friday shifting to Cyber Monday, PC gaming deals continue to drive prices down on our favourite SSDs, graphics cards, motherboards, laptops and a whole host of other hardware and peripherals.

If you're after a great gaming mouse but can't quite choose between our range of discounted highlights, let us draw your attention to Logitech's G502 Proteus Spectrum RGB Tunable gaming mouse (with 11 programmable buttons) which is selling on Amazon for £40—down from £70 at the tail-end of last month.

Like its G502 Proteus Core cousin, the Proteus Spectrum is a gaming mouse on the heavier side which Amazon notes offers the following:

RGB customisable lighting with up to 16.8 million colours

Logitech Gaming Software: Customise lighting, surface tuning, button macros

Customisable controls: 11 programmable buttons and adjustable hyper-fast scroll wheel

On-the-fly DPI switching: 5 dpi settings from 200 to 12000 dpi

For more on the gaming mouse front, be sure to check out our Cyber Monday mouse deals hub; while our exhaustive list of general Cyber Monday PC gaming deals compiles all the best bargains in one place.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.