Hilarious: the new Tron mouse thinks it's a Light Cycle

Tron mouse

It's an understatement to say that I have a thing for accessories that light up. My keyboard can glow three different colours and has a dimmer switch. Here is a personal indulgence, then: Razer's latest Tron mouse. It glows bright blue, has a 5600dpi 3.5g laser sensor and a glowing detachable energy disk that you can throw at the faces of your enemies. It also masquerades as a light cycle. One of the last two facts is untrue. Guess which. Moving picture proof is below the break.

When used with the Tron mousemat, it leaves Light cycle style trails of light behind it as you play. Yes. This is actually real, and can be in your hands for $100 when ordered from the Razer store . There's a sleek, glowing Tron keyboard coming as well, though it's not yet released.

Here's a video of it doing its thing.

Tom Senior

Tom stopped being a productive human being when he realised that the beige box under his desk could play Alpha Centauri. After Deus Ex and Diablo 2 he realised he was cursed to play amazing PC games forever. He started writing about them for PC Gamer about six years ago, and is now UK web ed.
