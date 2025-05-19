Is it a bird, is it a plane? No, it's Nvidia's new Taiwanese office

Nvidia's Computex 2025 keynote was mainly focussed on AI factories, AI agents, and well, AI everything. However, the biggest showstopper was left until last—a CGI depiction of Nvidia's new Taiwanese office, "Constellation", flying into the Earth's atmosphere as a Star Trek-style spaceship.

Yep, you read that right. Jensen announced the new office as "one of the largest products we've ever built, and it's parked outside," before stepping off of the stage as the intro to Star Trek: The Nvidia Adventu... I mean, the office was revealed.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Nvidia) (Image credit: Nvidia) (Image credit: Nvidia) (Image credit: Nvidia)

In a keynote otherwise filled with various AI-related reveals and proclamations, it was certainly the most exciting moment of the whole affair.

I'll be honest and say that while I was expecting a Taiwanese office reveal at some point in the presentation, a little part of me was hoping that Nvidia had actually gone full sci-fi and begun the construction of a spaceship, and I was a little disappointed when it landed and turned into an office building. Don't tease me like that, Nvidia. You know we're all nerds back here.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Still, it's a pretty office building, at least. The site for Nvidia Constellation will be based in Taipei, and Jensen confirmed that construction would begin as soon as possible, because "we need the office space."

"As you know, we have been growing. And all of our partnerships, with you, have been growing," Huang said to the crowd.

"The number of engineers we have here in Taiwan has been growing. And so we are growing beyond the limits of our current office. And so I'm going to build them a brand new Nvidia Taiwan office."

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"We've also been selecting the sites, and all of the mayors and all of the different cities have been very kind to us. I think we got some nice deals."

Well, it would be silly to assume otherwise. Still, Huang joked that the site seemed "kind of expensive," but "prime real estate is prime real estate."

Computex 2025 (Image credit: Jacob Ridley) Catch up with Computex 2025: We're stalking the halls of Taiwan's biggest tech show once again to see what Nvidia, AMD, Intel, Asus, Gigabyte, MSI and more have to offer.

"We have negotiated the transfer of the lease from the current owners", Huang continued. "However, I understand that, in order for the mayor to approve that lease, he wanted to know whether the people of Taipei approve of us building a large, beautiful, Nvidia Constellation here. Do you?"

The audience responded with much clapping, of course. That'll be that, then. Huang also joked that the crowd should call the mayor personally, although didn't provide a number. Probably for the best.

The Constellation naming (and spaceship theming) fits with two of Nvidia's other sites, Nvidia Voyager and Nvidia Endeavour. I suppose it was too much to hope for an Nvidia Enterprise, but I guess the name would be a bit confusing given how important enterprise-level computing is to Nvidia's bottom line.

Better not to muddy the search terms, ey? Anyway, fancy new office, no actual spaceship. Maybe next year. Fingers crossed.