Experiencing Tekken 8 crashes? Nvidia admits to ongoing driver bug with 10-series cards

Tekken 8 is, I am told, a very good fighting game. Not that I'd know too much about this sort of thing, as my reflexes are now old and haggard enough that I could be beaten by a well-trained dog that licks the buttons on command in anything that requires fast-paced controls. Sigh.

Anyway, what I do know about is Nvidia GeForce driver updates, and the notes for the most recent release confirm that Nvidia is aware of an ongoing crashing issue in the game. Listed in the release notes for the latest 552.44 Nvidia driver is the admission, under "open issues", that "Tekken 8 may randomly crash during gameplay on GeForce GTX 10-series graphics cards".

A quick Reddit and Steam community search reveals many players complaining of random crashing and hard locks while playing the game, although it must be said that while a fair few are reporting using 10-series cards, the crashing issues don't seem to be based around them exclusively, as many are still reporting problems with a variety of hardware.

South Korean players have already complained about crashes said to be linked to Intel's Core i9 processors, and while that issue doesn't seem to be limited to Tekken 8—and motherboard manufacturers scramble for a potential fix while fingers are pointed by both sides—those of you with a high-end Intel chip or an older GPU may now at least have some explanation for the mysterious crashing issues in the game, although a proper fix in both cases may take some time.

What this driver release does do, however, is add Game Ready support for two big upcoming PC releases: Ghost of Tsushima, launching May 16, and Homeworld 3, releasing on May 13.

In the case of GOT, the game will feature DLSS 2 and DLSS 3 support with Frame Generation along with DLAA, and Nvidia Reflex for reduced system latency. Homeworld 3 on the other hand gets DLSS 2, and, err, not much else Nvidia feature-wise by the look of the driver notes. It's Game Ready at least. That much we know.

Well, there's not much worse than finding out your favourite game of the moment has a stability issue that's yet to be fixed, although given that Nvidia is aware of the issue, hopefully it won't be long until a driver update banishes crashing woes for at least a portion of users. In the meantime, some samurai antics and gentle 3D RTS clicking is more up my street. You young 'uns enjoy your fighting games, you irascible scamps. I'll be in the corner, scowling with approval.