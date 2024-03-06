Gorgeous Sony samurai sim Ghost of Tsushima is the latest game to break PlayStation containment for PC

Sucker Punch's haiku-writing sim with a samurai game attached, Ghost of Tsushima, is PC-bound. It's arriving at a fair clip, too, you can expect it to release on Steam and the Epic Games Store two months from now, on May 16.

The port is being carried out by Nixxes—which Sony bought back in 2021—and was announced in a surprise post on the PlayStation blog earlier today. It's the Director's Cut version, and comes with "the full game, the Iki Island expansion, and the cooperative online multiplayer Legends mode."

Nixxes says it's spent the last year "working hard to bring the Sucker Punch in-house engine technology to PC," and promises all sorts of PC goodies like "unlocked frame rates, a variety of graphics settings and presets, and customizable mouse and keyboard controls."

In fact, it really sounds like Nixxes is going all the way with it: Are you running some kind of awe-inspiring 48:9 monitor setup? The studio's got you covered. Want DLSS, FSR, or XeSS support? Tsushima's getting it. Want to take advantage of the fancy-schmancy haptics in PS5 controllers on PC? Fill your boots, kyoudai.

If you've got no idea what a Ghost of Tsushima is, imagine an old-school Assassin's Creed experience but with fewer Templars and more Mongol soldiers. You play a samurai in feudal Japan out for blood after the Mongol Empire came in and wrecked the place. There's a button to flick the blood off your katana and, yes, you can write haikus. You see the vibe it's going for.

It's a well-liked game and a worthy addition to the PC library, though perhaps not a bonafide classic. Nevertheless, Ghost of Tsushima has been one of the prettiest jewels in the PlayStation crown since it hit PS4 in 2020 and PS5 in 2021. I have to imagine it will look absolutely jaw-dropping when it's allowed to take full advantage of the creme-de-la-creme of PC hardware. Presuming the port is good, anyhow. Sony has a bit of a mixed record with its PC launches, but Nixxes does good work, so here's hoping May 16 is more Ratchet and Clank and less Last of Us Part 1.

It's quite a time for Sony games on PC. Here I was thinking Horizon Forbidden West's imminent Steam release was all we had to look forward to on that front. Then Sony goes and casually drops a Tsushima release. One thing's for sure: PC is the place to be if you want to play everything from everywhere.