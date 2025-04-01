Inzoi and The First Berserker Khazan devs suggest ditching the latest Nvidia drivers if you're running an RTX 40-series graphics card

By published

RTX 50-series can still update their drivers though.

Inzoi - A Zoi made to look like Billie Eilish looks surprised
(Image credit: Krafton, Zoi template by Drewlagged)

If you aren't one of the lucky customers to get their hands on RTX 50-series graphics card, and are stuck with something older, some popular game developers are warning against updating to the latest Nvidia drivers.

As reported by TechSpot, developers of popular recently released games The First Berserker Khazan and Inzoi have put out notes to FAQs and patch notes respectively. These notes recommend those on RTX 40-series cards skip driver version 572.83, in favour of 566.36 which launched last December.

Those on RTX 30-series cards are advised to get the latest driver, but the Inzoi patch notes state, "If issues persist, we recommend installing version 566.36".

Both the Inzoi patch notes and The First Berserk Khazan FAQ recommend the same set of drivers for the same cards. As of right now, these are the only major development teams recommending users do so.

Neither set of notes states specific problems that those on RTX 40-series cards will run into with the latest drivers. The First Berserker notes state that "using version 572 may cause stability issues" but it doesn't specify what those stability issues are. RTX 50-series GPUs are recommended to get the latest drivers as normal.

A screenshot of the nvidia graphics driver recommendation information from the The First Berserker Khazan FAQ

A screenshot of the graphics driver recommendation from the First Berserker FAQ (Image credit: Nexon)

Graphics driver 572.83 launched on March 18, 2025, and was subsequently followed by a feedback thread in the official Nvidia forums. This thread is filled with users reporting their rigs are stuttering or generally acting worse than before getting the update.

One user says "I have a 4090 mobile GPU, and even though I’m using the latest driver version, I’m also experiencing these issues." Another says "I believe this update completely bricked my HP Omen RTX 4080 laptop." Some users, however, report that their rigs are otherwise unaffected, with one user claiming their desktop RTX 4080 is "not really having any issues" while their mobile RTX 4080 is struggling to run games well.

If you are having the same issues, or just feel a bit cautious of potential problems, you can go back to previous graphics drivers by finding your product on the Nvidia drivers site and downloading the version recommended for your card.

My RTX 4070 Super rig has not seen any stuttering since installing the latest graphics drivers but, given a few major developers are recommending rolling back drivers, I'll be doing the same until some sort of fix is found.

We have reached out to Nvidia for comment on this story.

James Bentley
James Bentley
Hardware writer

James is a more recent PC gaming convert, often admiring graphics cards, cases, and motherboards from afar. It was not until 2019, after just finishing a degree in law and media, that they decided to throw out the last few years of education, build their PC, and start writing about gaming instead. In that time, he has covered the latest doodads, contraptions, and gismos, and loved every second of it. Hey, it’s better than writing case briefs.

