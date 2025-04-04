Tekken 8's newest season is being dogpiled with negative reviews as director says there's a 'disconnect between what the community wants' and what the developer is doing

News
By published

It's not looking good for Tekken 8 Season 2.

Anna Williams in Tekken 8.
(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Tekken 8 is losing the matchup against its own community right now, with its second season being met with near-universal criticism, tanking its recent Steam review rating all the way to Overwhelmingly Negative.

Currently, only 14% of reviews made in the last 30 days are positive, while its overall rating is still Mixed as Steam has flagged the whole thing as a review bomb incident. I don't know if that's necessarily true, though—sure not every thumbs down is inherently insightful, but it's clear the choices made for season two are not liked.

Jin Kazama gets a fist to the face from an off-screen Reina.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Some of that boils down to the fact that, as a whole, Tekken 8's direction has been all-in on aggression and offensive gameplay. It couldn't be any more different to Tekken 7 which, by the end of its run, favoured incredibly defensive and turtle-y gameplay, though I maintain that was too far in the other direction.

But the community hasn't exactly been endeared to Tekken 8's more combative mindset, and for a moment, it seemed like Bandai Namco recognised that. Streams leading up to season two's changes seemed to have people convinced that the developer was going to put a greater emphasis on defensive gameplay.

Except, it didn't really do that at all. In fact, it's seemed to do the complete opposite. Characters who seemed to be ripe candidates for nerfs, like Bryan, were instead buffed, with fans feeling as though the roster has largely homogenised into coin-flip movesets rather than diversifying each fighter with distinct weaknesses.

Heihachi Mishima in Tekken 8.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

"No-one literally no-one asked for these changes, even new players never asked for more offense in a game that clearly lacks defensive options and is easy to mash buttons and win like in most Tekken games," the top negative review on Steam currently reads.

Steamer and competitive Tekken player IncosiderateRaccoon also left a Steam review which reads: "The developers do not understand the characters they design. They see that the character has strengths and weaknesses and continue to not let them have this weakness. Instead, they homogenize the character to be like the others making them overtuned."

The backlash hasn't died down in the days since the patch's release, which seems to have prompted director Katsuhiro Harada to quickly address the situation on Twitter. "It is clear to me that the result is a disconnect between what the community wants and the tuning results," he said in response to a thread between producer Michael Murray and a myriad of fans.

A tweet from Katsuhiro Harada addressing the Tekken 8 Season 2 backlash.

(Image credit: @Harada_TEKKEN via Twitter)

He continued: "We have our Battle & Tuning team working around the clock to read through all the feedback logs from the community and work on future policies and changes for the better."

It's a relatively short and diplomatic response right now, and I can imagine things aren't very fun at the Bandai Namco offices right now. While the developer has promised to address some game-breaking behaviour—mostly relating to issues with moves from Paul and Jack-8 right now—it's unclear how long it'll take for any major overhauls to fix the stuff people are most upset with right now.

Mollie Taylor
Mollie Taylor
Features Producer

Mollie spent her early childhood deeply invested in games like Killer Instinct, Toontown and Audition Online, which continue to form the pillars of her personality today. She joined PC Gamer in 2020 as a news writer and now lends her expertise to write a wealth of features, guides and reviews with a dash of chaos. She can often be found causing mischief in Final Fantasy 14, using those experiences to write neat things about her favourite MMO. When she's not staring at her bunny girl she can be found sweating out rhythm games, pretending to be good at fighting games or spending far too much money at her local arcade.  

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about fighting
Salvatore Ganacci in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves.

In a world of bizarre fighting game crossovers, Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves has taken it up a notch with a niche Swedish DJ
Image of Ronaldo from Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves trailer

It doesn't really make sense that soccer star Ronaldo is now a Fatal Fury character, but if you follow the money you can see how it happened
Fields of Mistria art

The 'Stardew Valley-like' genre desperately needs a real name and I have the perfect answer
See more latest
Most Popular
A hunter sitting next to a giant crake in its nest.
The Monster Hunter Wilds update added a big, beautiful bird who gives you free stuff, and players are already worshipping it as a benevolent god
Riftbound website artwork
The League of Legends trading card game, Riftbound, will launch this year
Mewgenic trailer still - lady discovers the joy of cat ownership
13 years after it was first teased, the official Mewgenics trailer is here with live-action sexual dysfunction, brutal violence, a divine grudge, and more than 100 truly awful cats
Wingspan
Board game publishers lament the devastating impact of new US tariffs on the tabletop industry: 'There is no silver lining. It is a lose-lose-lose situation for everyone involved'
Redmond, WA, USA - April 15, 2017: The Nintendo of America headquarters in Redmond. Nintendo is one of the world’s largest video gaming companies.
Nintendo has delayed Switch 2 pre-orders in the US 'to assess the potential impact of tariffs' and it feels like a straight warning of the hardware price rises to come
A screenshot of a goblin preparing for battle in Dice &#039;n&#039; Goblins.
Dice 'n' Goblins is a charming little dungeon-crawling RPG with some deceptively clever systems under the hood
The Keychron M5 ergonomic gaming mouse in white, on a table next to a keyboard
Keychron's M5 wireless ergonomic mouse has an 8K polling rate for 'ultimate control in gaming scenarios' making it a gaming mouse with a, err, twist
A Minecraft movie promo image of the main cast standing side by side,
A Minecraft Movie's director says he'd love to make Another Minecraft Movie: 'It'd be amazing'
Amazon logo is screened on a mobile phone for illustration photo. Krakow, Poland on October 17th, 2024.
You won't have to leave the Amazon app even when buying from other retailers thanks to the company's new 'Buy for Me' agentic AI bot
A moon looks down menacingly in The Duskbloods.
Miyazaki says calm down, FromSoft will keep making 'singleplayer-focused games' in future even though its current obsession is multiplayer stuff