My favorite ever gaming mouse is just shy of its lowest ever price at nearly 50% off

Logitech G Pro X Superlight | Wireless | 25,600 DPI | 5 buttons | 70-hour battery | Right-handed | $159.99 $91.46 at Amazon (save $68.53)

Ignore the fact that this model has been around for a while because it's still a great lightweight, wireless gaming mouse. It's been my daily driver for a couple of years, now, and I wouldn't swap it for anything.

I absolutely love the Logitech G Pro X Superlight. It's been my baby for a couple of years, now, and has seated itself firmly in my heart as my favorite piece of PC gaming gear. That includes CPUs, graphics cards, monitors, keyboards, the lot. I love it that much. So, now that it's on sale for $91 at Amazon, I can recommend picking it up without hesitation.

Why do I love it so much? Two reasons: First, for what it is, and second, for what it represents.

Let's start with what it is. It's still one of the best gaming mice if you're looking for something simple and lightweight. Weighing just 63 g, it glides across hard and soft surfaces easily, its wireless connection is pretty much flawless, and its HERO 25K sensor still holds up today for competitive gaming. Combine that with a simple but incredibly comfortable and stylish design and you have a fantastic gaming mouse.

And then there's what it represents. The G Pro X Superlight hit the market back when other lightweight mice with holey shells were all the rage. The Superlight showed that you didn't have to honeycomb your mouse to have it remain super light. No ugly gunk traps, just a nice sturdy outer shell plus some fantastic esports-grade performance.

As for today, thanks to its steadily decreasing cost, it now represents the value of nailing the basics—comfort, weight, precision—without wasting any extra resources on unnecessary bells and whistles. 40 G acceleration, 400 IPS, and 25k max DPI is more than enough for anyone, including competitive gamers. In my mind, this makes the Superlight one of the last great gaming mice that didn't aim for overkill.

In other words, it's reasonable—especially so at just over $90. True, it hasn't been at its supposed full $160 price for a long time, and nor should it have given it's an older mouse, but $91 is a great deal regardless.

And yes, the Superlight 2 and new Superlight 2 Dex are technically better than the original Superlight in some ways, but in my opinion, these aren't ways that should really matter to the average gamer. Hell, they shouldn't even matter to competitive gamers. The original Superlight's 1 kHz polling rate might be a little lacklustre for 2024, but I reckon the saving here more than makes up for that.

With the Superlight 2 costing $150 and the Superlight 2 Dex costing $160, I think the original Superlight is a much better value proposition given this current deal. I'd pick it up in a heartbeat if I didn't have one on my desk already.