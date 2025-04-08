Spot the difference: Two of our favorite Razer gaming mice are on discount and I'd happily pick either as my next battle-ready rodent

Here's the fastest, most condensed gaming mouse recommendation I've ever made: The Razer Deathadder V3 Hyperspeed, our pick for the best gaming mouse overall, is down to $80 at Amazon right now.

Job done, deal post over, I'd have one in a heartbeat.

Except there's a small fly in the ointment—the Razer Deathadder V3 Pro is available for $86 at Gamestop. So why wouldn't you buy the Pro model for a mere $6 more?

The deals

Razer DeathAdder V3 Hyperspeed | Wireless | 1,000 Hz polling | 100 hr battery life | 26,000 DPI | Right-handed | 55 g | $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon (save $20)

Our favorite gaming mouse overall, the V3 Hyperspeed is the slightly lower specced version of the V3 Pro, and that makes it a stunning gaming rodent. Sure, you don't get 8K polling, and sure, it has a slightly lower DPI, but in real-world usage it's simply a slightly cheaper, smaller, and lighter version of the best gaming mouse we've ever tested.

Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro | Wireless | 8,000 Hz polling | 90 hr battery life | 30,000 DPI | Right-handed | 63 g | $149.99 $85.98 at GameStop (save $64.01)

Deja Vu? The V3 Pro might be a couple of years old now but it still represents the top-end of Razer's DeathAdder line-up. It's got a much more impressive specs sheet than the Hyperspeed version above, but it is slightly larger and heavier—and the battery will drain faster if you take advantage of that 8K polling rate.

It comes down to the small differences. The main reason we usually recommend the Hyperspeed over the Pro is price, as the former is often significantly cheaper. At these discounted prices, though, they're so close it kinda negates the principle.

However, while they look near identical, there is the odd difference you might want to take into account—and which you pick is simply going to come down to personal preference (and a whole $6 potentially saved).

The Razer Deathadder V3 Pro, on paper at least, has a big specs sheet win in the form of 8K polling. However, unless you're an esports-enthusiast, you're likely going to struggle to tell the difference between an 8K mouse and a 1K mouse like the Hyperspeed in practice. Nor are you likely to notice the 30,000 max DPI rating of the Pro over the 26,000 DPI of the slightly cheaper model.

It's also worth mentioning that sticking the Pro in 8K mode reduces the battery life, so it might be worth keeping it in 1K mode most of the time anyway.

Then there's weight. The Pro is 8 grams heavier than the Hyperspeed, which isn't a lot. Still, some people want the lightest mouse possible, and if that's you then the 55 g Hyperspeed model might help you min/max your gaming peripheral setup for all those wicked-sick multiplayer headshots.

The Pro is also slightly larger than the Hyperspeed. It's such a small difference you can barely tell, but if you're of the small-handed variety you might appreciate the ever-so-slightly slimmer (and ever-so-slightly cheaper) benefits of the Hyperspeed model. Or if you have chonky mitts, then the Pro might be more your speed.

Other than that, both mice have the same switches, same number of buttons, and both are brilliant at what they do. So, the decision is yours. One thing I can tell you is that both of these mice are superb gaming devices, and ones I can wholeheartedly recommend. The agony of choice, ey?