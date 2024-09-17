Logitech's newest Superlight mouse won't replace the excellent Superlight 2 but its tweaked design has earned it an even longer name

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Logitech) (Image credit: Logitech) (Image credit: Logitech) (Image credit: Logitech)

Logitech's Pro gaming mouse lineup, as the name implies, is designed for pro usage. With super-sensitive sensors, a good battery life, and a light frame, they're premium devices that have the cost to boot. The Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Dex Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse looks quite impressive, too. The problem is, that it also seems to be competing with its own predecessor, the Superlight 2.

Announced today at Logitech's yearly Logi Play conference, the new Superlight 2 Dex has up to 95 hours of battery life and is capable of a max DPI of 44k and 888 IPS—currently the highest tracking speed on the entire market. Paired with its 8 kHz polling rate, this mouse really seems to earn its Pro title.

Unfortunately, one of the biggest drawbacks of an 8 kHz mouse is that constantly sending and analysing the information under your mouse ends up draining the battery very quickly. We don't yet know what those 95 hours of battery life translate to when using it at different DPIs and settings but we'll be able to tell you more in our full review at a later date. The 95-hour figure was calculated on constant motion at a 1 kHz rate so expect less for higher rates.

The Hero 2 sensor inside the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Dex is also found in the current Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2, which can reach a max DPI of 32k right now. The older Superlight 2 will also be capable of 44k DPI and 888 IPS with a software update in October, so there's seemingly little need to upgrade from one to the other.

It's the exact same weight as the previous model at 60 g, and has the same sensor, though it is a fraction taller and wider than it. It even looks pretty similar in regards to its aesthetic.

The main aesthetic difference you'll notice is in the shape. The bottom of the mouse is protruded and curved to the left a little, to hold your palm in place. This makes it less of an ambidextrous design. It comes in at the same price as the standard Superlight, so the main reason you would want to choose this is for that distinct Dex shape, or for the higher polling rate—though you may not want to use the max polling rate, as it is likely to significantly impact the battery.

If you're interested in an upgrade and want those pro-level specs, you can buy the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Dex Lightspeed right now for $159. It's available from launch in Black, White, and Pink, but the Pink stands out the most to my eye.

As well as this, the Logitech G Pro 2 Lightspeed has also been announced—a slightly more budget-friendly wireless mouse complete with Hero 2 sensors and 95 hours of battery life, too. It's a slightly weightier mouse at 80 g and has a classic ambidextrous design. It can be purchased for $129 and is also available in Black, White, and Pink. These mice will need to do a lot to wrestle mice like the Razer DeathAdder V3 Hyperspeed out of the top spot as the best gaming mouse, though. The newly unveiled Logitech G915 X low profile keyboard appears to be a more daring refresh announced at Logi Play this year.

Logitech offers competent refreshes to its current line but it doesn't seem to be trying to compete with anyone else, other than its own, pretty excellent mice right now.